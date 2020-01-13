Denver Nuggets calms the psyche with a statement of triumph over LA Clippers | NBA News

The Denver Nuggets left behind an ugly defeat with a victory statement over the LA Clippers.

Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds when the Nuggets resisted a great play to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday night.

This recovery performance was just what they needed to calm their psyche after chaos the night before against a Cleveland squad in distress.

"We looked like a totally different team less than 24 hours later," said guard Monte Morris.















1:34



Highlights of the visit of the LA Clippers to the Denver Nuggets in week 12 of the NBA



The moral was easy to decipher. "We have to come play against the teams we have to beat," Morris said. "Because we always present ourselves to teams that we know can beat us."

Gary Harris showed signs of coming out of a shot depression by scoring 15 points, but did not play late. He has been working diligently on his jumper after shooting 25.6 percent in his last four games. It was 5 of 9 against the Clippers.

"When he makes shots, the boys need to chase him and it's a slightly different story," Jokic said.

Jamal Murray finished with 19 points and reserve Michael Porter Jr provided a spark by scoring 13. The prominent defender of the game was Jerami Grant, who had two major blocks on Leonard.

















0:20



Jerami Grant denied Kawhi Leonard on the edge as time expired in the first half in Denver's victory over the LA Clippers



"A couple of big blockages on the edge don't look very often against Kawhi," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

Denver had a fairly mid-quarter sequence when Will Barton blocked a shot and Jokic grabbed the rebound. He quickly threw it at Barton, who then handed it to Morris for a triple. Denver was 18 years old and apparently sailed before the Clippers did interesting things in the final stretch.

"The focus was there. The energy was there," Jokic said. "It was a great victory for us."

Leonard finished with 30 points, while Lou Williams was 26 and Montrezl Harrell added 25. The Clippers played without star forward Paul George, who missed a second straight game with a pull on the left hamstring. Los Angeles fell to 8-6 this season when George doesn't play.

Losing by so many points in the second half, Los Angeles had managed six in with 1:11 remaining when Patrick Beverley was called for a foul on Jokic. After the Nuggets' big man made a couple of free throws, Clippers coach Doc Rivers argued with officer Nick Buchert. He was given two technical fouls and expelled from the game. Murray hit both free throws to restore the breathing room he needed so much.

















2:35



NBA Gametime analyst Brian Shaw said he is worried about LA Clippers and that the team cannot continue to apologize for the losses.



"Listen, coaches can lose their composure, as can officials," Rivers said. "There is no way they got me out of the game."

Rivers had simply reached its boiling point. He was still furious over a crucial call early in the quarter when Harrell was whistled for an offensive charge when he stood in front of Grant while the Denver forward protected Leonard.

The Clippers were in the middle of a 10-0 run at that time.

"The choice was solid," Rivers said. "The bottom line is that I shouldn't get a technology. That's number 1. That depends on me."

