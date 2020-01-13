Delta Work and Kemboy will meet in the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power | Racing news





Jack Kennedy and Delta Work return triumphant

Delta Work and Kemboy are two of 15 entries for the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power on February 2.

The 250,000 Euro contest is the most valuable event of the two-day Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown, and a fascinating contest is seen in the store.

Gordon Elliott's Delta Work recovered from a disappointing seasonal reappearance at Down Royal when he was late to land the Savills Chase over the course and distance of the Irish Gold Cup during the holiday period.

Kemboy, trained by Willie Mullins, could finish only fourth when defending his Savills Chase crown, but he is expected to improve on his first start since winning the Punchestown Gold Cup in May, a race that will be remembered forever as the swan from Ruby Walsh.

The sponsors of the race make Delta Work and Kemboy joint favorites in 7-4.

Mullins could also turn to last year's winner, Bellshill and Cadmium, while bidding to increase his record of 10 career wins.

Elliott also has Shattered Love, Death Duty and Alpha Des Obeaux in the mix, while other applicants include Noel Meade & # 39; s Road To Respect, Jessica Harrington & # 39; s 2017 Sizing John and Warren Greatrex, the mare La Bague Au Roi .

The highlight on February 1 is the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle, which has attracted 14 applicants.

A team of four Mullins members is led by Sharjah and Klassical Dream, who won and disappointed respectively at Matheson Hurdle last month at the Dublin circuit.

The possible opposition includes the undefeated mare Honeysuckle of Henry de Bromhead, the hero of the Irish champion Hurdle of Harrington 2018 Supasundae and the resurfaced Apple Jade of Elliott's yard.

Interestingly, Elliott has also entered rookie star obstacles Envoi Allen and Abacadabras.

The first of the eight grades during the two days is the Cheltenham E50,000 Bonus from Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors for the novice obstacle of stable staff.

Envoi Allen heads an Elliott entry of 10, while a team of 12 Mullins members includes Asterion Forlonge and Blue Sari.

The last exhibition of Paul Nolan is another important player.

Min, trained by Mullins, could bet on a third successive victory at Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, although Master Closutton has a formidable squad, with Un De Sceaux, Cilaos Emery and Chacun Pour Soi also engaged.

De Bromhead's Plus Tard caused a surprising defeat at Chacun Pour Soi last month and the couple was able to renew the rivalry.

Nicky Richards' regular course, Simply Ned, also has an entry.

Eight different trainers have entered 16 horses for the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase Grade One, with Henry De Bromhead responsible for the luxurious Notebook, which won three hurdles victories at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

He beat Fakir D & # 39; Oudairies, trained by Joseph O & # 39; Brien, to land in the Postgraduate Racing Rookie Race and the couple could face each other again in a race where the impressive winners of Naas Cash Back and Bapaume, as well as the winner of Leopardstown Melon they could also play A part for Mullins.

The action of the following afternoon begins with the junior obstacle of grade one Tattersalls Ireland Spring, which will present the scorer of the field of As Bire Tower, very exciting of De Bromhead.

The pair of Abacadabras and Envoi Allen mentioned above are in the obstacle of beginners of Chanelle Pharma, which also has the Soviet pimpernel of Peter Fahey Limerick.

Battleoverdoyen and Faugheen lead the way for Elliott and Mullins respectively in the Flogas Novice Hunt. Minella Indo is a notable entry for De Bromhead.

Tim Husbands, CEO of Leopardstown, said: "The quality of the tickets is excellent, and we are grateful to the owners and coaches who continue to support the Dublin Racing Festival.

"Once again, the prize money has increased by 2020 to more than two million euros, which will add to the excitement of this important sporting event."