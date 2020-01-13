Defu Du Seuil and Un De Sceaux on target for Ascot's rematch | Racing news





Defi Du Seuil and A De Sceaux battle in Sandown

Defi Du Seuil and Un De Sceaux are on their way to meet again in the Matchbook Clarence House Chase on Saturday at Ascot.

The couple was involved in an exciting final of the Tingle Creek Chase in Sandown last month, with only one neck between them on the line.

Defi Du Seuil is undefeated in two races this season by more than two miles, having won more than two and a half miles at the Cheltenham Festival last season.

A De Sceaux is now in the veteran stage of his career, but the position of Willie Mullins would be looking for a fourth victory in this race.

Altior was not among the five confirmations, with Nicky Henderson announcing on Monday that the persecutor of the dual champion will wait for the Game Spirit in Newbury next month.

It is likely that Henderson is represented by Janika, who was fourth at Tingle Creek and subsequently held the same position at Relkeel Hurdle.

Paul Nicholls could lead Capeland, who could only finish fourth with Bun Doran when he was sent favorite at Kempton at Christmas.

Dan Skelton's Marracudja won last time at Castleford Chase, but he sees it in this class.

There were only eight original entries for Grade One, with Magic Saint and Waiting Patiently discarded before Monday's confirmation stage.