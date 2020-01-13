Deepika Padukone stuns in a sari during Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone's long-awaited film, Chhapaak, finally reached the screens and received a positive response from both the audience and critics. Yes, the numbers may not be devastating, but the movie was never made for numbers, but to educate people about how a decision can influence a life in such a big way. While the movie hit the screens last Friday, Deepika continues with the promotions in full swing. After making an appearance on a reality show presented by Salman Khan, Deepika was seen by our cameras on the sets of another dance show today.

Deepika Padukone looked impressive while opting for a yellow sari that had a red embroidered border. The diva was all smiles as she posed for parents on her way to the television show sets.

Check out the images below.