Declaration of Queen Elizabeth after the Megxit Summit: "My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life,quot;

Queen Elizabeth II met with Prince Harry on Monday in what has been called the "Megxit Summit," and the monarch has published an official statement about his "constructive discussions." While the Queen is disappointed by the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to resign their positions. As senior members of The Firm, she says the royal family supports her choice.

"Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family," said the British monarch in a statement posted on Twitter. "My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a royal family. Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life. as a family while still being a valuable part of my family. "

A statement from the queen: pic.twitter.com/OH83vneXvQ – Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 13, 2020

The statement went on to say that Harry and Meghan made it clear that they don't want to rely on the public funds of British taxpayers to fund their new life together. And everyone agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will divide their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.

The Queen concluded her statement by saying that these are complex issues that her family must resolve, and there is still much work to be done. However, she has asked for final decisions to be made in the next few days.

According to page six, the meeting, which also included Prince Charles and Prince William, began at 2 p.m. local time and lasted about two and a half hours. Prince Charles was first seen leaving the Queen's Sandringham estate, while Prince Harry and Prince William soon followed. The brothers left separately and, according to reports, Prince William appeared only 15 minutes before the meeting began to avoid having lunch with his younger brother.

Queen Elizabeth has agreed on a "transition period,quot; in which Harry and Meghan will divide their time between Canada and the United Kingdom https://t.co/s04yxvXI2w pic.twitter.com/G2c9sE5Izt – CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 13, 2020

Meghan Markle was also part of the meeting, but joined by phone as she already returned to Canada to be with Archie Harrison.

Prince Harry arrived in Sandringham at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time, in a Range Rover Evoque with darkened windows. Prince Charles traveled to Sandringham on a helicopter Sunday. However, Prince William, who was only two miles away at his Anmer Hall estate, waited until 1:45 p.m. to introduce yourself to the discussions.

Until a plan is established, which will be difficult due to the money involved, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not make any official appearance on behalf of the Queen.



