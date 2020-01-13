Death sentence revoked by Pervez Musharraf, former leader of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – A Pakistani Supreme Court on Monday revoked a death sentence handed down to Pervez Musharraf in a treason trial last month, most likely ending the legal case against the country's former military dictator.

Monday's ruling, by a bank of three members of the Superior Court, determined that the special court that issued the ruling was unconstitutional. Several lawyers and analysts said it was unlikely that the current government, which includes many loyal to Musharraf, will reconstitute the special court for a new trial.

The three judges, in the eastern city of Lahore, said that the case against Mr. Musharraf had political motivations and that the crimes he was accused of committing, high treason and subversion of the Constitution, were "a joint crime,quot; that " cannot be undertaken by one person ".

Musharraf, 76, was accused of subverting the country's Constitution in 2007 when he dismissed a large part of the judiciary and imposed a state of emergency in an attempt to block a political opposition movement. The movement had greatly weakened him, and he resigned the following year under a threat of political judgment.