Death sentence revoked by Pervez Musharraf, former leader of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – A Pakistani Supreme Court on Monday revoked a death sentence handed down to Pervez Musharraf in a treason trial last month, most likely ending the legal case against the country's former military dictator.
Monday's ruling, by a bank of three members of the Superior Court, determined that the special court that issued the ruling was unconstitutional. Several lawyers and analysts said it was unlikely that the current government, which includes many loyal to Musharraf, will reconstitute the special court for a new trial.
The three judges, in the eastern city of Lahore, said that the case against Mr. Musharraf had political motivations and that the crimes he was accused of committing, high treason and subversion of the Constitution, were "a joint crime,quot; that " cannot be undertaken by one person ".
Musharraf, 76, was accused of subverting the country's Constitution in 2007 when he dismissed a large part of the judiciary and imposed a state of emergency in an attempt to block a political opposition movement. The movement had greatly weakened him, and he resigned the following year under a threat of political judgment.
Even when it was originally announced in December, the death sentence was largely seen as symbolic, the first time in the country's history that a former military ruler had been responsible for the actions taken while in office. It was not expected to take place in a country where the military, which still exercises immense power, had to protect its former boss.
Shortly after the death sentence was announced, the Pakistani army criticized the verdict and requested a legal review. Mr. Musharraf's legal team challenged the ruling in Lahore High Court this month.
The treason trial was initiated in 2013 by the prime minister at that time, Nawaz Sharif, whose previous government, Mr. Musharraf, collapsed in a bloodless coup. Musharraf, who is now in Dubai in self-imposed exile, said the charges against him were politically motivated.
Musharraf also claimed that he was not alone in imposing the state of emergency in 2007 and that he had been helped by senior government and military officials.
He did not appear in the initial proceedings of the treason case, and his security convoy was mysteriously directed to a military hospital before a 2014 hearing. Despite his complaints of chest pains, many believed that the army was protecting him from prosecution.
He was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment in 2016, and although he promised to return and face legal cases, he did not. The death sentence announced in December was issued in absentia.