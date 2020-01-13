David Price, Hughie Fury, Dillian Whyte? Michael Hunter starts chasing a heavy British scalp | Boxing News

















Extended interview with Michael Hunter

David Price is at the top of a list of British heavyweights that Michael Hunter points to.

The American contender Hunter fought for a tie against Alexander Povetkin in his previous outing, but now he plans to have an impact by knocking down a Briton in his own territory.

Price, Hughie Fury and Dillian Whyte are on the wishlist of & # 39; The Bounty Hunter & # 39 ;, Sky sports They have been told.

"I want to show my worth and compete against the best," Hunter had previously said. "I can fight the best, and I've been at that level for some time, but now they are watching me."

Hunter, whose only defeat in his career came as a cruiserweight against Oleksandr Usyk, is ranked in the top 12 by the four governing bodies, but the world championships are linked to Deontay Wilder's rematch against Tyson Fury and the pending decision of Anthony Joshua who to face next.

Hughie Fury, who lost to Povetkin last year, wants to return to the ring as soon as possible according to his father and coach Peter.

"I would love the rematch with Povetkin. I know he had a draw with Hunter," said Peter Fury. "I don't know where he stands, but if (promoter Eddie Hearn) could fight, Hughie would return directly to that. He is a different fighter today."

"Regardless of what the team puts in front of us, Hughie will fight. It's really not my decision. I'm happy to box any level of opponents. Let's see what we get next year."

Hunter insists he deserved to beat Povetkin

Hunter previously revealed about Tyson Fury: "If I could choose to fight any of the best, it would be Fury. I've already been in the ring with him as an amateur.

"I had to fight him, and I fought very well. He was standing but (the judges) gave him the victory. But I definitely did a lot more damage."

"We were supposed to fight again, but he was allegedly injured!

"I would have to fight him, but I would feel absolutely comfortable doing it."

"I have his number. I would stop him."