Davante Adams of the Packers shows the superstar talent in the playoff victory over Seahawks

%MINIFYHTMLa3c21fb7c82ec45887291b64083833199% %MINIFYHTMLa3c21fb7c82ec45887291b640838331910%

Davante Adams, like most of the Packers' big receivers before him, did not reach Green Bay as a ready-made superstar. Instead, he learned from veterans in front of him as he prepared for his time in the spotlight.

Adams emerged at a time when Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were threats of 1,000 yards each. Nelson appeared when Greg Jennings was at his best. Greg Jennings appeared when Donald Driver was in full swing. Conductor appeared when Antonio Freeman was a star.

%MINIFYHTMLa3c21fb7c82ec45887291b640838331911% %MINIFYHTMLa3c21fb7c82ec45887291b640838331912%

The packers' quarterback lineage is spoken all the time. His worldwide talent career has also been quite phenomenal.

On Sunday against the Seahawks, Adams did what each of his predecessors did at the top of their careers: offering a distinctive postseason performance as the clear No. 1 reception option. He finished with eight catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns, seizing the game at crucial moments to help coach Matt LaFleur's team win a 28-23 division round.

"He had an incredible night," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. post-game television interview. "He took us on the offensive, and his ability to run was incredible."

IYER: What should the Packers do to beat the 49ers?

With the Packers needing to convert a third and 8 to avoid giving Russell Wilson the chance to lead a winning unit of the game at the end of the last quarter, Adams overcame his coverage and took out a perfectly placed touch pass from a Rodgers run spot. A first attempt later, Green Bay was able to kneel and run out of the rest of the clock.

At the beginning of his career, Adams may not have been able to get a pass at such an important moment. He sometimes had problems with casualties in his early years in the league and recorded capture rates below 60 percent in 2014 and 2015. He is now a reliable receiver like Rodgers.

Adams also overcame the injuries that threatened his career. He was struck twice by brutal blows to the head, and one of them sent him directly to the hospital. He too dealt with a debilitating toe problem.

Now, he is demonstrating to a national postseason audience how good he has become, and he will continue to have that opportunity when Green Bay faces the 49ers next weekend in the NFC championship game.

VIDEO: Each Adams capture of the Packers victory over Seahawks

San Francisco has one of the toughest pass defenses in the NFL. The 49ers closed the Vikings completely on Saturday. But the Packers rely on their receiving body anchored by Adams, their last superstar superstar, particularly with Rodgers throwing the ball in his direction.

"Davante is a road runner as good as I've ever seen him," LaFleur said. "(With Adams and Rodgers) they are just two great soccer players making great plays."