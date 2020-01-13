Daniel Kaluuya struggling to get papers in the UK due to racism

%MINIFYHTMLc1fd5951624345347785cd5f2028d7929% %MINIFYHTMLc1fd5951624345347785cd5f2028d79210%

The actor of & # 39; Get Out & # 39; He calls the British film industry after the snub BAFTA, claiming that he was often denied papers in his home country due to the color of his skin.

Up News Info –

Actor Daniel Kaluuya He said he was denied a series of roles in the UK "because of the color of my skin."

The "Queen & Slim"The star opened in an interview with the British newspaper The Sunday Times about why it has been more successful in the United States than in its home country, and suggested that, although he was auditioning for many roles in the United Kingdom, he was not receiving them for their race.

"I was looking for many things, but I didn't get papers due to the color of my skin," he said. "It wasn't fair. It was a trap."

Recalling an example of his past rejections, he said: "I went up to this show. There were 10 rounds of auditions. It was me and a white man at the head. These were aliens. And I realized what I was going to do. hearing that the other guy had received an acting coach. They didn't love me the way they loved him. "

"And this is no joke. This is my life. This is a job," Daniel insisted. "In any other profession, that would be strange, but it was accepted in mine. It happened several times and I said: & # 39; No, I'm not an idiot & # 39 ;."

The "Salt"The actor shared that he believes that, despite having no intention of choosing him, the producers invited him to an audition for roles because" they probably liked the ideas he had and told them (to the other actor). "

"Maybe they were fighting for me, but the people who made the decisions were not in that room, so the auditions were a fraud," he said.