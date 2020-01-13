Cynthia Erivo is just an Oscar from EGOT Status

So, Cynthia Erivo It is one step closer to becoming an EGOT. Erivo is nominated for two Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. The HBO star The foreigner is ready to play Harriet Tubman in the Harriet biopic, as well as co-write the song for the movie "Stand Up,quot;.
Erivo broke into the Hollywood scene in 2015 with a tour de force performance at the Broadway revival of The color Purple. He received a Tony for playing the role of Celie on stage, a Grammy for the original soundtrack of the stage musical and an Emmy (a Daytime Emmy to be exact) for an interpretation of the song "The Color Purple,quot; on NBC Today. Erivo played the role of Celie abroad in England and arrived in New York when the production was transferred to Broadway. A film adaptation of The color Purple The musical is in process.
When e! News spoke with Ervio after her nomination for the Golden Globe, she could not talk about her possible participation in the film version of the musical, but she did talk about her potential to reach EGOT status and how she treats that attention.
"I always recognize it because nobody has to say those wonderful things, but, um, I try not to let it be a driving force because, you never know. I didn't know I was going to be three quarters of the way there, at all, in this point, not at all. Therefore, I just try to keep up the good work, and if that's what happens, that's what happens. But I'm something like that, it's not up to me. I can't do anything about it. All I can keep doing is doing a good job and, hopefully, if it happens one day, then wonderful, "he told E! News.
Erivo has been busy since his success in The color Purple. She appeared in Wide citycost opposite Viola Davis in Widowsstarred Bad times at the Royale with Chris Hemsworth Y Jeff Bridges and has The foreigner on HBO with Ben Mendelsohn Y Jason Bateman. Erivo is also playing Aretha Franklin on National Geographic Channel & # 39; s Genius: Aretha. The project is sanctioned for the inheritance of the late queen of the soul.
See more people at an award for the elusive EGOT state below.
Common
Got: An Oscar for "Gloria,quot; in Selma, an Emmy for "Letter to the Free,quot; in 13 and three Grammys for "Love of my life (an ode to hip hop)", "Southside,quot; and "Glory,quot;
Needs: a Tony
Helen Mirren
Got: An Oscar for The Queen; four emmy for First suspect: the final act, Isabel I, Ayn Rand's passion Y First suspect: aroma of darkness and a Tony for The audience
Needs: a Grammy
Frances McDormand
Got: two Oscar for Fargo Y Three billboards out of reflux, Missouri, two Emmy for Olive kitteridge and a Tony for Good people
Needs: a Grammy
Hugh Jackman
Got: An Emmy for hosting the 58th Annual Tony Awards, two Tonys for Oz boys and a special Tony and a Grammy award for The best showman
Needs: an Oscar
Christopher Plummer
Got: Two Emmy for The money changers NBC World Premiere The Great Event Y Madeline two tonys by Barrymore Y Cyrano Y an Oscar for Beginners
Needs: a Grammy
Viola Davis
Have: An Oscar for Fencestwo tonys by Fences Y King hedley ii and an Emmy for How to escape the murder
Needs: A Grammy
Ron Howard
Have: Two Oscar for An amazing mind, a Grammy by The Beatles: eight days a week Tour years movie and two emmy for Development arrested Y From the Earth to the moon. He was also one of the winners of the 2013 Television Academy Hall of Fame.
Needs: A tony
Bette Midler
Have: Three Emmy for Bette Midler: Ol's red hair is back, Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas and his performance in Tonight's show starring Johnny Carson; three Grammys for Best New Artist, "The Rose,quot; and "Wind Beneath My Wings,quot;; and two tonys Hello Dolly! and a special Tony award
Needs: An Oscar
Cyndi Lauper
Have: An Emmy for Crazy for You, Two Grammy for Best New Artist and Curly boots and a Tony for Curly boots
Needs: An Oscar
Dick van dyke
Have: Four Emmy for The Dick Van Dyke show Y Van Dyke and company (plus an honor of the Hall of Fame), a Grammy for Mary Poppins and a Tony for Bye, Bye Birdie
Needs: An Oscar
Lily tomlin
Have: Six Emmy for Lily, Tomlin Lily, Paul Simon's special, Lily: Sold out Y An apology to Elephants; a Grammy for This is a recording; and two Tonys for The search for signs of intelligent life in the universe and achievement for life
Needs: An Oscar
Vanessa Redgrave
Have: Two Emmy for Playing for time Y If these walls could talk twoOscar for Julia and a Tony for The long journey from day to night
Needs: A Grammy
Ellen Burstyn
Have: Two Emmy for Law and order: SVU Y Political animalsOscar for Alice doesn't live here anymore and a Tony for Same time, next year
Needs: A Grammy
Maggie smith
Have: Four Emmy for My house in Umbria Y Downton Abbeand, two Oscar for Miss Jean Brodie's first Y California Suite and a Tony for Lettice and Lovage
Needs: A Grammy
Jessica Lange
Have: A Tony for The long journey from day to night, two Oscar for Tootsie Y Blue sky and three Emmy for Gray gardens Y American horror story
Needs: A Grammy
Kate Winslet
Have: A Grammy for Listen to the narrator, an Oscar for The reader and an Emmy for Soft piece
Needs: A tony
Julie Andrews
Have: Two Grammys per Julie Andrews's collection of poems, songs and lullabies Y Mary Poppins (plus a Trajectory Award), an Oscar for Mary Poppins and two Emmy for Julie Andrews and Broadway time: the American musical
Needs: A tony
Geoffrey Rush
Have: An Oscar for Shine, a Tony for Leave the king, an Emmy for The life and death of Peter Sellers
Needs: A Grammy
Al Pacino
Have: Two Emmy for You don't know jack Y Angeles in americatwo tonys by The basic training of Pavlo Hummel Y Does a tiger wear a tie? Y an Oscar for Women perfume
Needs: A Grammy
Jeremy Irons
Have: A Tony for The real thing; three emmy for Game of lions, Isabel I Y The great war and the formation of the twentieth century.; and an Oscar for Change of luck
Needs: A Grammy
Cher
Have: A Grammy for "Believe,quot;, an Oscar for Lunatic and an Emmy for Cher: the farewell tour
Needs: A tony
Martin Scorsese
Have: Three emmy for Empire boardwalk Y George Harrison: living in the material world, a Grammy by No home address an Oscar for The dead people
Needs: A tony
Elton John
Have: An Oscar for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," Tony for Aida and five Grammys (plus a Legend Award)
Needs: An emmy
Cynthia Nixon
Have: A Grammy for An inconvenient truthtwo tonys by Burrowing Rabbit Y The little foxes of Lillian Hellman and two Emmy for Sex and the city Y Law and order: Special victims unit
Needs: An Oscar
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Have: An Emmy for the 67th Tony Awards, three Grammys for In the heights, Hamilton Y Moana"How far will I go,quot; and three Tonys by In the heights Y Hamilton
Needs: An Oscar
