Cynthia Erivo is just an Oscar from EGOT Status

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15
<pre><pre>Cynthia Erivo is just an Oscar from EGOT Status

So, Cynthia Erivo It is one step closer to becoming an EGOT. Erivo is nominated for two Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. The HBO star The foreigner is ready to play Harriet Tubman in the Harriet biopic, as well as co-write the song for the movie "Stand Up,quot;.

Erivo broke into the Hollywood scene in 2015 with a tour de force performance at the Broadway revival of The color Purple. He received a Tony for playing the role of Celie on stage, a Grammy for the original soundtrack of the stage musical and an Emmy (a Daytime Emmy to be exact) for an interpretation of the song "The Color Purple,quot; on NBC Today. Erivo played the role of Celie abroad in England and arrived in New York when the production was transferred to Broadway. A film adaptation of The color Purple The musical is in process.

When e! News spoke with Ervio after her nomination for the Golden Globe, she could not talk about her possible participation in the film version of the musical, but she did talk about her potential to reach EGOT status and how she treats that attention.

"I always recognize it because nobody has to say those wonderful things, but, um, I try not to let it be a driving force because, you never know. I didn't know I was going to be three quarters of the way there, at all, in this point, not at all. Therefore, I just try to keep up the good work, and if that's what happens, that's what happens. But I'm something like that, it's not up to me. I can't do anything about it. All I can keep doing is doing a good job and, hopefully, if it happens one day, then wonderful, "he told E! News.

Erivo has been busy since his success in The color Purple. She appeared in Wide citycost opposite Viola Davis in Widowsstarred Bad times at the Royale with Chris Hemsworth Y Jeff Bridges and has The foreigner on HBO with Ben Mendelsohn Y Jason Bateman. Erivo is also playing Aretha Franklin on National Geographic Channel & # 39; s Genius: Aretha. The project is sanctioned for the inheritance of the late queen of the soul.

See more people at an award for the elusive EGOT state below.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Common

Got: An Oscar for "Gloria,quot; in Selma, an Emmy for "Letter to the Free,quot; in 13 and three Grammys for "Love of my life (an ode to hip hop)", "Southside,quot; and "Glory,quot;
Needs: a Tony

Helen Mirren, Oscar 2019, Academy Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Helen Mirren

Got: An Oscar for The Queen; four emmy for First suspect: the final act, Isabel I, Ayn Rand's passion Y First suspect: aroma of darkness and a Tony for The audience

Needs: a Grammy

Actress in a lead role, Frances McDormand, Oscar 2018, Winners, 2018

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

Frances McDormand

Got: two Oscar for Fargo Y Three billboards out of reflux, Missouri, two Emmy for Olive kitteridge and a Tony for Good people

Needs: a Grammy

Hugh Jackman, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West / PA Wire

Hugh Jackman

Got: An Emmy for hosting the 58th Annual Tony Awards, two Tonys for Oz boys and a special Tony and a Grammy award for The best showman

Needs: an Oscar

Christopher Plummer, Oscar 2018, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Christopher Plummer

Got: Two Emmy for The money changers NBC World Premiere The Great Event Y Madeline two tonys by Barrymore Y Cyrano Y an Oscar for Beginners

Needs: a Grammy

Viola Davis, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Viola Davis

Have: An Oscar for Fencestwo tonys by Fences Y King hedley ii and an Emmy for How to escape the murder

Needs: A Grammy

Ron Howard, Critics Choice Awards

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Ron Howard

Have: Two Oscar for An amazing mind, a Grammy by The Beatles: eight days a week Tour years movie and two emmy for Development arrested Y From the Earth to the moon. He was also one of the winners of the 2013 Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Needs: A tony

Bette Midler, 2017 Tony Awards, Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Bette Midler

Have: Three Emmy for Bette Midler: Ol's red hair is back, Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas and his performance in Tonight's show starring Johnny Carson; three Grammys for Best New Artist, "The Rose,quot; and "Wind Beneath My Wings,quot;; and two tonys Hello Dolly! and a special Tony award

Needs: An Oscar

Cyndi Lauper, tree lighting

Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

Cyndi Lauper

Have: An Emmy for Crazy for You, Two Grammy for Best New Artist and Curly boots and a Tony for Curly boots

Needs: An Oscar

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20151113/1024-dick-van-dyke-90th-birthday-flash-mob-the-grove-la-2-121215.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 673661 "alt =" Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins Flash Mob, 90th birthday”/>

Nicola Buck

Dick van dyke

Have: Four Emmy for The Dick Van Dyke show Y Van Dyke and company (plus an honor of the Hall of Fame), a Grammy for Mary Poppins and a Tony for Bye, Bye Birdie

Needs: An Oscar

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Netflix

Lily tomlin

Have: Six Emmy for Lily, Tomlin Lily, Paul Simon's special, Lily: Sold out Y An apology to Elephants; a Grammy for This is a recording; and two Tonys for The search for signs of intelligent life in the universe and achievement for life

Needs: An Oscar

Vanessa Redgrave

Jonathan Elderfield / Getty Images

Vanessa Redgrave

Have: Two Emmy for Playing for time Y If these walls could talk twoOscar for Julia and a Tony for The long journey from day to night

Needs: A Grammy

Ellen Burstyn, house of cards

Netflix

Ellen Burstyn

Have: Two Emmy for Law and order: SVU Y Political animalsOscar for Alice doesn't live here anymore and a Tony for Same time, next year

Needs: A Grammy

Maggie smith

Wakeham / Splash News

Maggie smith

Have: Four Emmy for My house in Umbria Y Downton Abbeand, two Oscar for Miss Jean Brodie's first Y California Suite and a Tony for Lettice and Lovage

Needs: A Grammy

Jessica Lange

Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jessica Lange

Have: A Tony for The long journey from day to night, two Oscar for Tootsie Y Blue sky and three Emmy for Gray gardens Y American horror story

Needs: A Grammy

Kate Winslet

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Have: A Grammy for Listen to the narrator, an Oscar for The reader and an Emmy for Soft piece

Needs: A tony

Julie Andrews

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Julie Andrews

Have: Two Grammys per Julie Andrews's collection of poems, songs and lullabies Y Mary Poppins (plus a Trajectory Award), an Oscar for Mary Poppins and two Emmy for Julie Andrews and Broadway time: the American musical

Needs: A tony

Geoffrey Rush, AACTA International Awards

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

Geoffrey Rush

Have: An Oscar for Shine, a Tony for Leave the king, an Emmy for The life and death of Peter Sellers

Needs: A Grammy

Al Pacino, April celebrity birthday

John Shearer / Getty Images

Al Pacino

Have: Two Emmy for You don't know jack Y Angeles in americatwo tonys by The basic training of Pavlo Hummel Y Does a tiger wear a tie? Y an Oscar for Women perfume

Needs: A Grammy

Jeremy Irons, Georgia O & # 39; Keeffe

Lifetime

Jeremy Irons

Have: A Tony for The real thing; three emmy for Game of lions, Isabel I Y The great war and the formation of the twentieth century.; and an Oscar for Change of luck

Needs: A Grammy

Cher, Grammys worst dressed

fake images

Cher

Have: A Grammy for "Believe,quot;, an Oscar for Lunatic and an Emmy for Cher: the farewell tour

Needs: A tony

Martin Scorsese, Oscar

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Martin Scorsese

Have: Three emmy for Empire boardwalk Y George Harrison: living in the material world, a Grammy by No home address an Oscar for The dead people

Needs: A tony

Sir Elton John, Emmy Awards, 2013, Audience

John Shearer / Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences / AP Images

Elton John

Have: An Oscar for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," Tony for Aida and five Grammys (plus a Legend Award)

Needs: An emmy

22nd Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, Cynthia Nixon, Arrivals

Matt Baron / REX / Shutterstock

Cynthia Nixon

Have: A Grammy for An inconvenient truthtwo tonys by Burrowing Rabbit Y The little foxes of Lillian Hellman and two Emmy for Sex and the city Y Law and order: Special victims unit

Needs: An Oscar

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tony Awards 2016, Show

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Have: An Emmy for the 67th Tony Awards, three Grammys for In the heights, Hamilton Y Moana"How far will I go,quot; and three Tonys by In the heights Y Hamilton

Needs: An Oscar

See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here