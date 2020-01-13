Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; leads the TV winners with three wins

%MINIFYHTML96c5830ffaad8407905e708056d599819% %MINIFYHTML96c5830ffaad8407905e708056d5998110%

Meanwhile, the star of & # 39; Fosse / Verdon & # 39; Michelle Williams repeats her victory at the Golden Globes by winning the Best Actress award in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

The 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards have revealed the full winners for the television department. "Flea bag"He won big at the prize-giving event, which took place on Sunday, January 12, as he won three trophies.

Amazon's comedy show was named the best comedy series, beating "Barry"(HBO)"Mom"(CBS)"The wonderful Mrs. Maisel"(Amazon)"PEN15"(Hulu)"One day at a time"(Netflix) and"Schitt & # 39; s Creek"(Pop). Lead actress Phoebe Waller Bridge He also repeated the victory of the Golden Globes by obtaining the Best Actress award in a Comedy Series for his performance as the main character in the program.

Also add list to the victory of "Fleabag" was Andrew Scott. He received the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Following "Fleabag" were "Succession","Watchmen"Y"When they see us"While they were walking home with two prizes each." "Succession" won one of the biggest awards that night, earning the prize for the Best Drama Series category. Actor Jeremy Strong, meanwhile, took the stage to receive the Best Actor trophy in a Drama Series category.

The dramatic television series of superheroes "Watchmen", which aired on HBO, collected two awards, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Regina King and best supporting actress in a drama series for co-star Jean smart. King surprised people by his performance as Angela Abraham with Smart winning thanks to his performance as Agent Blake.

As for "When They See Us," the mini series directed by Ava DuVernay came out as the winner of the Best Limited Series category. In addition, actor Jharrel Jerome won the Best Actor trophy in a limited series or movie made for television.

Waller-Bridge was not the only one who took home the prize of the same category they won at the 2020 Golden Globes. "Fosse / Verdon"star Michelle Williams once again he received the best actress award in a limited series or movie made for television.

