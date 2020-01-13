Cricket World Cup U19: England class of 98: what happened next? The | Cricket News





Owais Shah captained England to victory in the 1998 U19 World Cup

Forget about Joe Root and Ben Stokes. While preparing for the U19 World Cup, it is Chris Schofield and Paul Franks whom the England team hopes to emulate.

It is possible that the last duo has only made seven complete international appearances among them, but they achieved something that the most announced as Root and Stokes could never: win the U19 World Cup.

Both played an important role when Owais Shah led his team to an unlikely victory in 1998, beating a New Zealand team with Hamish Marshall, Lou Vincent and James Franklin in the final.

We see what happened to the 14 young people who helped England achieve the glory of the World Cup in South Africa when the 2020 Class seeks to do exactly the same …

Owais Shah (c)

Shah was the team captain in South Africa and, according to Rob Key, he was "the only player who was inclined to greatness,quot; among the team, but fought for his best form during much of the tournament. However, he showed his class with an undefeated 54 to take England to the finish line.

While greatness may have eluded the Pakistan-born hitter, Shah went on to play six Tests, scoring two fifties, and represented England 88 times in white ball cricket (71 ODI and 17 IT20).

Shah played 71 ODIs for England, scoring a century

With a century of ODI, in addition to 12 fifty years of ODI, in its name, a first-class average of 41.94 and 45 hundreds of first class, Shah's statistics in a 20-year career should not be tracked.

Shah played for Middlesex until 2010 when he moved to Essex before retiring from first class cricket and List A in 2013. He played four seasons in the IPL and continued playing T20 for another three years before retiring and assumed the role of boss UAE interim coach between November 2016 and January 2017.

Ian Flanagan

Flanagan made only two appearances during the tournament, against Namibia and Bangladesh, averaging only three with the bat and not bowling.

Despite a disappointing tournament, personally, Flanagan returned to Essex and made 18 first-class appearances, the last of which came in 2000.

That was his last high-level cricket test, but the left-handed hitter joined Cambridgeshire in 2002 and represented them for the next four years in minor county cricket.

Paul Franks

With more than 200 races, including a maximum score of 65, and nine wickets at 24.33 throughout the tournament, Vice Captain Franks played his part with the bat and the ball and having debuted in 1996, he returned to Nottinghamshire to resume a first class. career that would span 19 years.

He made his solo international appearance in an ODI against the Windies in 2000, in his homeland of Trent Bridge, but after a long-term injury, his progress stopped a little.

Paul Franks took 524 first-class land in 19 years at Notts and is now a coach at Trent Bridge

That didn't stop the bowler from accumulating 524 first-class wickets with his medium-speed bowling and scoring more than 7,000 first-class races while helping Notts to two County Championship titles.

His last first-class appearance was in 2013 and after two years captaining the second XI of Notts, he officially retired in 2015. Since then, Franks has been engaged in training.

He preceded Shah as interim head coach of the UAE, while he is now assistant head coach of Peter Moores in Nottinghamshire and will work with Stephen Fleming at Trent Rockets during The Hundred.

Michael Gough

After scoring 18 when he opened the batting in the first game of the tournament, Gough scored only two runs in his next two innings and, despite taking four wickets at 15.50 in those games, he didn't play anymore.

He would continue to be the U19 captain and seemed prepared for a bright future in the game after averaging 50 for Durham in the 2002 season. However, he stopped playing the following year, stating that he simply no longer enjoyed playing.

Michael Gough stopped playing early and is now an international referee

However, Gough has remained in the game, and after passing his arbitration exams, he officiated his first second game XI in 2006 and in 2009 he was appointed to the full list of first-class referees. A first international match arrived in August 2013, an IT20 between England and Australia in Durham.

Since then, Gough has refereed 60 ODI, 14 IT20 and 13 test matches, with his last five-day game in the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi in December.

Jamie grove

Grove was the third team member to miss the final, playing in three games at the beginning of the tournament: victories over Namibia and Pakistan, as well as defeat against Bangladesh. The opening bowler took three wickets to 22.66, but stayed out after playing two pitches in 18 races against Pakistan.

However, later that year he made his first-class debut for Essex against Surrey, taking three first-entry wickets. After making a few more appearances, Grove moved to Somerset for the 2000 season, spending two years in Taunton before switching to Leicestershire.

While playing regularly in white ball cricket, he made only three first-class appearances in two seasons and retired from the game in 2003.

Giles Haywood

Haywood of medium pace played in all England games except one in the tournament and was the star player with the ball in the final, taking 3-18 of his 10 overs against New Zealand, including the Marshall and Vincent wickets.

Only two years later he had played his last professional game. Having made his List A debut for Sussex in 1996, Haywood played a total of 14, as well as a first-class match, before being released in 1999.

He later joined Nottinghamshire, spending only one season on Trent Bridge, playing five one-day games. His last professional appearance came in June 2000, three months before his 21st birthday.

Rob key

Now a familiar face for Sky Sports viewers in his role as commentator and expert, Key played six of England's seven games in South Africa and averaged 34.33 at the top of the order, half a century against India in his outstanding entries.

Key made his first class and List A debuts that summer for Kent, where he would work for the next 18 years, captained the county between 2006 and 2012 and led them to victory in the 2007 Twenty20 Cup.

Rob Key played 15 tests for England after the success of the U19 in 1998

A 1,000-race season in 2001 was followed by a test call the following year. Key made 15 test appearances between 2002 and 2005, playing four tests during the 2002/03 ash series and reaching half a century at the MCG.

He turned his first century of testing into a double against Windies in Lord & # 39; s in 2004, adding an undefeated 93 against the same opposition in Old Trafford later in the series with his last fifty test in South Africa that winter.

Key retired at the end of the 2015 season with 19,419 first-class races and 54 first-class centuries in his name, signing with two hundred and 94 in his last three innings before moving on to the Sky Sports comment box

Richard Logan

Logan played five games in England's winning campaign and shared the new ball in the final, four days after his 18th birthday.

The right-arm sailor made his first class and List A debuted in Northamptonshire in 1999 and moved to Notts in 2001, spending four years there before heading south to join Hampshire in time for the 2005 season.

Logan returned to Northants in 2007 and spent two years back on Wantage Road before making the final change of his career, to Surrey. After a year at The Oval, Logan left the professional game with 135 first-class wickets and 70 from List A in his name.

Graham Napier

After finishing the 1998 tournament as England's main wicket player (10), Napier returned to the county cricket and starred in Essex, playing in Chelmsford until his retirement in 2016.

At that time, the all-terrain was established as a fan favorite and played an important role for Essex in all three formats throughout his time at the club and lowered the curtain of his career as a player by helping to promote the promotion of County Championship Division Two

Graham Napier reached a record six six innings for Essex in 2008

Injuries at the most inopportune moments denied him an opportunity to play international cricket, but Napier was announced to a cricket world audience in 2008 when he threw an incredible 152 of 58 balls in a T20 game, including a world record of 16 Six in one entry. .

Surprisingly, Napier repeated the feat three years later against Surrey in the County Championship. He retired after having accumulated just 10,000 races in all three formats and claimed 953 wickets.

Stephen Peters

The man of the game in the 1998 final after his 107 hit in England's successful persecution, Peters had already marked his professional debut with a hundred for Essex against Cambridge UCCE, becoming the youngest first-class centurion in the county.

The first batter remained in Chelmsford until 2001 when he joined Worcestershire, where he spent four years. However, it was at Northants, whom he joined before the 2006 season, that Peters enjoyed his most successful spell of his career.

Stephen Peters reached a century in the final when England beat New Zealand

Peters spent 10 years with Northants, captaining the team in first-class cricket for two years before handing the reins to Alex Wakely after the descent of Division One. After another year in the club, Peters retired with statistics of 31 centuries, 71 years fifty and an average of 34.87 in first class cricket.

Jonathan Powell

Powell played all but one of England's games in South Africa, but players who don't turn around find it difficult to find wickets, taking only two in the entire tournament.

It was another that debuted for his county before the U-19 World Cup, playing both first-class cricket and List A for Essex and in the weeks after England's victory in South Africa, Powell was called to play for England A , making his second first class appearance in a game against Sri Lanka A.

Despite such a brilliant start in his career, Powell would play just one more first-class game and, with his six appearances on List A before the U19 World Cup, turned out to be his last professional game before leaving Essex in The end of the 2000 season.

Chris Schofield

Always present for England during the 1998 World Cup, Schofield averaged a touch of more than 30 with the bat and took six wickets to 34.50 with the ball.

He returned to Lancashire and made his first-class debut in the summer of 1998 and after settling in the first team the following season, he was awarded a central ECB contract and made his debut in the test against Zimbabwe in May 2000.

Schofield did not get a bowl since bowlers dominated the proceedings, but stayed aside for the next Test at Trent Bridge. However, despite winning fifty with the bat, he fought with the ball and seven years passed before they saw him wearing an England shirt, when he played four games during the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Chris Schofield finished his career in Surrey after leaving Lancashire in 2004

In between, things had begun to go wrong for Schofield in Lancashire and he was released in 2004 and it was not until the middle of the 2006 season that he returned to the professional game with Surrey, where his performances in the T20 Cup were worth it. -to the England squad for the T20 World Cup.

Schofield stayed with Surrey for the rest of his career, retiring in 2011.

Graeme Swann

Swann finished his career as, without doubt, the most successful of the U-19 World Cup winning team, but, after taking six terrains in five games in South Africa, he had to wait for his career to really take off, certainly internationally .

The off-spinner made his international debut in an ODI against South Africa in 2000, but he would have to wait another eight years for his next appearance in England. He left his native county of Northants for Nottinghamshire in time for the 2005 season and obtained an ODI withdrawal after taking 45 wickets in the 2007 season.

Graeme Swann took 255 test positions for England

A test call followed in 2008 and Swann had an immediate impact on his debut, taking two wickets on his first attempt, becoming the second player in the history of the test to do so. Swann was getting stronger, helping England recover the ashes in 2009 and then conserve the ballot box in Australia in 2010/11 and was always present when England won the World T20 in 2010.

Swann retired in the middle of the 2013/14 ash series with England losing 3-0, having taken 255 test wickets, more than any other bowler in time since his debut and a spin-off record English, and since then he has embarked on a career in the media.

Nicholas Wilton (week)

Wilton was the man behind the stumps for England's victory in the World Cup, beating order and taking eight catches and one defeat during the tournament.

In the months that followed, Wilton made his first-class debut for Sussex, but his professional cricket career was relatively short.

The Kent-born caregiver made 17 first-class appearances for Sussex before being released at the end of the 2001 season. He attended Berkshire in the Minor Counties Championship in 2002 before ending his cricket career.

