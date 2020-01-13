Counting on – John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett Welcome Baby Girl

Counting on The stars John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are officially parents. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they called Grace Annette, at 3:21 in the morning on Tuesday, January 7. The newborn weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces, and was 20.75 inches long.

"Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our girl," said the couple We weekly. “She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed that the Lord has given it to us. It is still surreal to know that we really are parents, but it is a great new adventure that we are excited to face together. "

The arrival of baby Grace ends the first big boom of Duggar babies that began in January 2019 when Jessa Duggar announced that she was waiting for baby number three with her husband, Ben Seewald. She gave birth to her daughter Ivy Jane in May.

In November, three new Duggars arrived a few days apart. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell welcome their second child on November 2, a girl they called Addison Renee. And, on November 8, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson welcomed their first son, a daughter they called Bella Milagro.

Then, on November 27, Josh's sixth son and Anna Duggar, a daughter they called Maryella Hope, entered the world.

John David and Abbie Grace got married in November 2018 and announced they were waiting in August 2019. The couple talked about the difficult pregnancy during the most recent season of Counting on. Abbie Grace suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which is also known as extreme morning sickness.

John David Duggar said he "hit her hard," and Abbie Grace was inactive for almost two months because of that. The couple met in the emergency room several times due to dehydration, and John David explained that his wife could not eat or drink anything.

He said it was a "scary moment,quot; because Abbie Grace was intravenously both in the hospital and at home. When he was "feeling horrible," Abbie Grace said during one of her Counting on Confessionals who had to remember why she was so sick.

"Honestly it hasn't been very nice. I keep saying:" A baby is coming! A baby is coming! This has a good ending, ”said Abbie Grace Burnett.

New episodes of Counting on Will return to TLC later this year.



