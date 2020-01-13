Clemson's winning streak in 29 games by numbers: the Tigers would join the dynasties of all time with the victory of CFP

No. 3 Clemson seeks to win his second consecutive national championship when he faces No. 1 LSU in the college football championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday.

The Tigers also have the opportunity to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 30 games. It's a notable career led by coach Dabo Swinney and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is 25-0 as a starter with the Tigers.

Here's a look at the domain behind that winning streak and the exclusive company that Clemson could join if he wins on Monday.

When was Clemson's last loss?

Alabama beat Clemson 24-6 on January 1, 2018, in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Crimson Tide won the national championship that season.

Clemson's quarterback Kelly Bryant had 18 of 36 for 124 yards and two interceptions in the loss after leading the Tigers to an undefeated record in the regular season.

How dominant is the winning streak of 29 games?

Freshman Trevor Lawrence took over Bryant after the fourth game of the 2018 season and extended that winning streak to 29 games. Clemson averages 44.8 points per game and allows only 12.3 points per game on that stretch.

The Tigers have defeated those opponents by an average margin of 32.4 points per game. Ten of Clemson's victories have been by more than 40 points per game.

What classified teams have defeated Clemson?

The Tigers are 7-0 against the top 25 teams throughout the streak of 29 consecutive wins, and that includes four regular season games and three Playoff semifinals of college football.

Here is a look at those games:

DATE CLASSIFIED OPONENT October 20, 2018 Beat No. 16 N.C. State 41-7 November 10, 2018 Beat No. 17 Boston College 27-7 December 29, 2018 Beat No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 January 7, 2019 Beat No. 1 Alabama 44-16 September 7, 2019 Beat No. 12 Texas A,amp;M 24-10 December 7, 2019 Beat No. 23 Virginia 62-17 December 28, 2019 Beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23

What was Clemson's closest call?

Clemson has had four games decided by 10 points or less in the streak of 29 consecutive wins.

On September 29, 2018, the Tigers teamed up to beat Syracuse 27-23 in a game where Lawrence was knocked out with a concussion at his first start. Clemson beat Texas A,amp;M 28-26 three weeks earlier that season.

This season, the closest decision was a 21-20 victory against North Carolina on September 28, 2019. The Tar Heels missed a possible two-point conversion to win the game in the final minutes.

Clemson recovered from a 16-0 deficit to beat Ohio State 29-23 in the University American Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on December 28, 2019.

Who is the last team to win 30 straight games?

USC won 34 consecutive games since 2003-05, but the NCAA has vacated most of that streak. Miami also won 34 consecutive games since 2000-02 before losing to Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl. Those were the longest streaks of the BCS era.

Florida State had a streak of 29 consecutive victories in the first semifinal of the PPC before losing to Oregon.

This is the prestigious group of teams that Clemson could join by winning 30 consecutive games. Can they run in the historic streak of 47 consecutive Oklahoma wins?