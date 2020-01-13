Chicago West and True Thompson are prime targets in adorable videos of them having lunch and shopping at Target

%MINIFYHTML88b162a9b61691281781c3a7d0eb4bc49% %MINIFYHTML88b162a9b61691281781c3a7d0eb4bc410%

Roommates, it was a great deal of tenderness as cousins ​​Chicago West and True Thompson took to the streets for a time of cousin union, followed by a trip to Target. All the fun was captured in a ridiculously cute set of videos.

Kim Kardashian recently published a series of adorable videos of her daughter Chicago West, who turns two this month, and her niece True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, who will also turn two soon. The two cousins ​​seemed to have enjoyed the beautiful day, which included a lunch that both girls couldn't have enough, and also a trip to Target, everyone's favorite retail chain.

In a video, Cutie Pie Chicago is seen feeding Little True with a bite of food, as the two dance a little happy after eating the obviously delicious food. However, that was not the only fun the couple had because a Target race was next on the agenda.

%MINIFYHTML88b162a9b61691281781c3a7d0eb4bc411% %MINIFYHTML88b162a9b61691281781c3a7d0eb4bc412%

In another video, Chicago and True are sitting inside Target's shopping cart and are pushed while laughing and screaming with joy. In a moment, you can listen to Chicago saying: “Again! Again!"

Chicago was also captured counting to three before the two little best friends ran down the aisle in the shopping cart laughing and living their best lives as young children. Kim even captioned the videos with "Swipe for more tenderness."

Could these two little beauties be preparing for a possible split in the future? We can only wait!

Roommates, what do you think about this?