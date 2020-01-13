Chhapaak box office collection day 3



The last director of Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak, premiered in theaters last Friday. The film based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, a survivor of an acid attack in real life, stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The film has received many praise and positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Chhapaak opened to Rs. 4.77 crore on his first day and went on to do Rs. 6.90 crore and Rs. 7.35 million rupees on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively. The total of the protagonist of Deepika Padukone is now in Rs. 19.02 rupees at the box office. The film is competing with the period drama of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji, at the box office, and both films are pretty good by themselves.