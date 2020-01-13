Charlize Theron & # 39; felt something real & # 39; In Megyn Kelly's response to & # 39; Bombshell & # 39;

Bomb / Instagram

After watching a video in which the journalist admitted that she wishes to have done more, the Oscar-nominated actress admits that she became "incredibly emotional" because of that.

Charlize Theron beats with emotion over Megyn KellyHer response to her interpretation as a news anchor at "Bomb".

Charlize played the American journalist in the 2019 biographical film, which also co-produced, about the sexual harassment scandal surrounding former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

Kelly informed investigators that she had been one of the victims of the inappropriate behavior of the late President Ailes before he was fired from office in 2016, and seeing how his real story comes alive on screen in "Bombshell" made her cry.

"I wish I had done more, even though I was helpless … what if I had thrown myself into the fire back then?" Megyn reflected on a video she posted on her Instagram account last week (at the end of January 10).

<br />

And after watching Kelly's video, actress Charlize admits she became "incredibly emotional" because of the reaction of the former news anchor.

"I felt that this was an incredibly sincere moment for Megyn," the Oscar winner told Deadline. "It hit me very deeply. I felt something really real in her saying that."

Charlize continued to explain that she was very moved because Kelly asked if she could have done more in retrospect while she was a victim of sexual harassment.

"We (as women) should not even be in that situation in the first place," says the protagonist. "We want more than that. We want a world in which you don't even wonder. Where we aren't even in that situation where we have to choose what we're going to do in the first place. And I just don't think that's too much to ask. I think it's a human right that we should all have. "

"We should be able to go to work and live in a world where we are not threatened, we have no power and we are not sexually harassed. We are not sexually attacked just to support our families or for ourselves."

"Bombshell" won three nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards next month (February 2020), with Charlize getting a nod to the Best Actress for her role as Kelly and co-star Margot Robbie Be recognized in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

The makeup and styling professionals who worked on the film are also winners of a trophy in the category of Best Makeup and Hairstyle.