Channing Tatum and Jessie J meet in Los Angeles a month after the separation

They are Channing Tatum Y Jessie J giving things another chance?

A source tells E! The news that the former couple, who separated almost a month ago, was seen together during the weekend in Los Angeles. They tell us that Mike Magic The British pop singer and star spent about 30 minutes examining the children's section of the high-end home furniture store Restoration Hardware on Sunday afternoon.

"Both were dressed in sweatshirts and trying to be discreet," says the source. "Without PDA, but both were in a very good mood and together all the time, at the same time they gave their opinions on different elements."

However, it is entirely possible that Channing and Jessie simply dated as friends. At the time of its rupture, a source confirmed E! News that they stayed close. In addition, Channing is even getting his feet back in the dating game in apps only for members like Raya.