Channing Tatum and Jessie J meet in Los Angeles a month after the separation

They are Channing Tatum Y Jessie J giving things another chance?
A source tells E! The news that the former couple, who separated almost a month ago, was seen together during the weekend in Los Angeles. They tell us that Mike Magic The British pop singer and star spent about 30 minutes examining the children's section of the high-end home furniture store Restoration Hardware on Sunday afternoon.
"Both were dressed in sweatshirts and trying to be discreet," says the source. "Without PDA, but both were in a very good mood and together all the time, at the same time they gave their opinions on different elements."
However, it is entirely possible that Channing and Jessie simply dated as friends. At the time of its rupture, a source confirmed E! News that they stayed close. In addition, Channing is even getting his feet back in the dating game in apps only for members like Raya.
"He has been in Raya for a few weeks," an internal source previously shared. "He would love to date someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again and doesn't care if he knows someone online, a trap or just walking down the street."
Anyway, if Jessie and Channing get back together, fans shouldn't expect a large public display of affection to confirm their reconciliation. The "Flashlight,quot; singer recently closed a medium after speculating falsely about the reason behind a cryptic social media post that Jessie shared.
Masatoshi Okauchi / James Shaw / REX / Shutterstock
"The singer became REAL about her best friend who lost this time last year," he replied, referring to the death of his close friend and bodyguard. "Lying is not journalism. They taught you that, right?"
None of the stars have publicly discussed their separation.
ME! The news has reached Channing and Jessie camps for comment.