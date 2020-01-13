CFP halftime show 2020 start time, acts: Who shows up in the national championship game?

%MINIFYHTML4f37b4fe34bc89fb6e415898f94acb039% %MINIFYHTML4f37b4fe34bc89fb6e415898f94acb0310%

The 2020 College Football Playoff championship game is finally here when the No. 3 Clemson fights the No. 1 LSU at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

These Tiger teams have a combined total of 28-0 this season and both are led by talented quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence of Clemson has not yet lost a college game and is considering his second college football playoff title, while Joe Burrow, winner of the Heisman, has taken LSU to an outstanding season.

As always with prominent championship games, the halftime show is on the list of things to see. But don't expect the pomp and circumstances of previous CFP part-time shows with musical stars. This year's show is expected to be a little different for the 150th anniversary of college football.

Here is everything you need to know about the CFP halftime show on Monday night, including the approximate start time and who shows up.

PPC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: TV information | Predictions | Bet

CFP halftime show 2020: Who shows up in the national championship?

There will not be a musical act during the halftime of the 2020 College Football Playoff championship game. Instead, the part-time show will consist only of performances by LSU and Clemson music bands, a callback to the usual traditions of college football as part of the 150th anniversary celebration.

The bands usually play in the halftime of the PPC championship game, but in recent years the transmission was interrupted to the great musical acts that are performed in an off-site concert.

In addition, the 11 best players of the 150th anniversary of college football will also be recognized during the show.

There were a series of musical events scheduled to perform at a fan festival away from the Superdome throughout the weekend. On Monday, that stage will include country music artist Tim McGraw and the alternative rock band Judah & the Lion. It is not clear how or when these performances will be shown during the coverage of the game by ESPN.

What time does the halftime show of college football begin tonight?

With the game scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, expect part time to start at approximately 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

History of the CFP championship halftime show

In recent years, the College Football Playoff adopted a part-time show in the style of the Super Bowl with great musical acts.

The Kendrick Lamar program of the nearby Centennial Olympic Park was broadcast during the halftime of the match for the 2018 CFP title between Alabama and Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In 2019, Lil Wayne and Imagine Dragons collaborated to entertain the viewers of Treasure Island, 45 minutes from the Alabama-Clemson title in Santa Clara.

Who sings the national anthem in the university soccer championship?

Lauren Daigle will perform the national anthem before the start. The national anthem ceremony will include a live broadcast of US troops watching the game abroad, as well as drums from the bands of both teams that play side by side as the color guard shows up.