Celtic and Rangers fighting to sign Storese's Tyrese Campbell | Soccer news

Celtic and Rangers are interested in the young Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell and will face each other in a battle for his signature, Sky sports news You can confirm

The 20-year-old has no contract in the summer, so he is now free to talk to other clubs about a free transfer within five months.

Because of its age, Scottish clubs can sign Campbell for a much lower compensation rate, around £ 400,000, compared to its market value.

Campbell, son of former Everton striker Kevin Campbell, is also attracting interest from several English clubs, but they would have to pay a much higher rate in compensation than their Scottish rivals.

It is also possible that Campbell is going to lend for the rest of this season, since Stoke seeks to recover some money for the young man.

