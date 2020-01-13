Cardi B supports his desire to leave the US. UU. – Now he wants to run for Congress

Not long ago, it was revealed that Cardi B might be considering leaving the United States and settling in Nigeria to start a new life. This is what he said in one of his latest publications on social networks.

Everyone who knows Cardi also knows that she hates President Donald Trump. He also made sure to express his disappointment with the current political situation in the United States.

Anyway, it seems that things are taking a different turn these days, according to the latest Daily Wire reports.

According to reports, Cardi is considering running for the United States Congress these days.

After telling fans he wants to go to Nigeria, the other day he changed his mind and posted the following:

‘I think I want to be a politician. I really love the government, although I don't agree with the government, "he began telling the people.

"As if he were watching war documentaries," he continued and then said "No matter how many weapons a country has, it needs people!" How do you try to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people who say they LOVE being Americans. "

Cardi also said that ‘I will have to explain a lot, so I will have to make a live video or concert talking about it. So I will return to my last two tweets another day. I'm going to talk about that another day. "

As if he were watching the war https://t.co/r4gwhTQk Hey, how many weapons does a country that needs people have! How do you try to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people who say they LOVE being Americans. – iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Someone commented: 'Because people receive temporary housing, food education in the military … because marginalized people can barely meet the basic needs of life in this world of government-regulated corruption, so the government grant incentives to desperate people if they join the armed forces. That is literally why. "

I feel that if I go back to school and concentrate I can be part of the Congress. I have many ideas that make sense. I only need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table. – iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

Another follower said: "The only thing I love about the United States is that people are welcome to leave at any time if they don't like it."

Another Twitter user posted this: "That is not very true, although that is all people on Twitter,quot; Many people in our army come from military family backgrounds and love the fight for our country, but not me lmao. "

What do you think about Cardi's plans these days?



