Cardi B: "I think I want to be a politician!"

Cardi B has become more involved in politics in the past 12 months, and now the Bronx rapper has her eyes set on a possible political career.

"I think I want to be political. I really love the government, although I don't agree with the government," he wrote on Twitter.

