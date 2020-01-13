Cardi B: "I think I want to be a politician!"

Cardi B has become more involved in politics in the past 12 months, and now the Bronx rapper has her eyes set on a possible political career.

"I think I want to be political. I really love the government, although I don't agree with the government," he wrote on Twitter.

She continued: "As if I were watching war documentaries. It doesn't matter how many weapons a country needs! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people who say they LOVE being U.S ".

"I will have to explain a lot, so I will have to make a video or live live talking about it …", he concluded. "So I'm going back to my last two tweets another day. I'm going to talk about that another day."

