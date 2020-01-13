Cardi B aspires to be political, thinks he has an opportunity in Congress

WENN / Instar

The hit creator of & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He seems to be seriously considering a career in politics when he tweets: & # 39; I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table & # 39 ;.

Cardi B It could be the next celebrity that joins the political arena. Having talked about his disdain for Donald TrumpDuring the presidency and the government, the Bronx woman has just hinted on Twitter that she aspires to become politics.

Out of nowhere, the 27-year-old star published Sunday, January 12: "I think I want to be a politician. I really love the government, although I don't agree with the government." On what possibly drives her last passion, she shared: "As if I were watching war documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country has, it needs people! How do you try to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism?" "I barely see people who say they LOVE being Americans."

The rapper of "Bartier Cardi" said she would address it on an Instagram Live, tweeting: "I will have to explain a lot, so I will have to do a live video or concert talking about it … So I will return to my last two tweets another day. I'll talk about it another day. "

Hours later, he returned to Twitter with the statement that he could enter the Congress with adequate academic training. "I feel that if I go back to school and concentrate I can be part of the Congress. Deada ** I have many ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table." Then she wrote.

<br />

His fans have responded to his political aspiration, and one of them published a simulated poster that said "Cardi B For President". A fan supported Cardi to be president, tweeting: "We only need a new president, @iamcardib. Get behind the candidate when we have one. You have a great voice, a large number of followers and you are very hot." "

Another, however, advised him to stick to his musical career. "I love you again Cardi, but stay in rap," the user told the Bronx woman.