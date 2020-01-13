Canadians ask us: who will pay security costs for Harry and Meghan?

MONTREAL – The news of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, live part time in Canada were greeted with a mixture of enthusiasm and concern that Canada could end up facing a hefty bill to receive them.
Philippe Lagassé, An expert in the monarchy at Carleton University said that although monarchists and celebrity observers will be happy, others may be upset if Canada ends up having to pay the cost of their security. There was also a camp for people who consume "indifference," he added.
"People who care about the monarchy and celebrity will see this in a good light," he said. "Now the question is who will pay the bill of the law of security."
One reader commented on the website of The Globe and Mail, Canada's leading national newspaper: "Welcome to Canada, but I trust you will pay security costs or other costs. You cannot benefit from your actual station." The sentiment It was shared by other readers.
Bill Morneau, Canada's finance minister, told reporters on Monday that the government had not yet decided whether it would cover some of the security costs related to the actual move.
"No, we have not spent any time thinking about this issue," he was quoted as saying by the CBC, the Canadian broadcaster. "Obviously, we are always looking to ensure that, as a member of the Commonwealth, which play a role. We have not had any discussion on that subject at this time. "
While the royal couple have professed to want to be financially independent, there is no guarantee they could get permits to work in Canada.
Speaking before Monday's announcement, Professor Lagassé noted that, Although the queen is Prince Harry's grandmother and is a lasting presence on the Canadian 20-dollar bill, she was not a Canadian citizen and that her condition Head of State of Canada does not automatically confer legal rights made her grandson.
He added that while Canada is a constitutional monarchy and there was little enthusiasm to change its constitutional structure, the configuration was seen by many as a vestige of the past.
"If you had to remake Canada now, it wouldn't be a monarchy," he said. “Right now, the royal family doesn't live here or it costs us nothing. But if they did, then attitudes toward them could change. "
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office declined to comment. In December, the holiday season Canadian couple, who had given a warm welcome at Twitter.
"You are among friends and you are always welcome here," he wrote.