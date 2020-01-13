Can Dr. Terry Dubrow revive the zombie tits of Judy, a new patient?

You can't deny that Judy He has had a nightmare experience in plastic surgery.
The brand new Monday Botched, the mother of four children turned to doctors Terry Dubrow Y Paul Nassif after his mommy makeover abroad became a massacre. According to the new patient, she went to Colombia for the first time to have "a tummy tuck, a BBL and a breast augmentation."
However, two and a half years after the initial surgery, Judy was not happy with her heavy implants. Therefore, the now 37 year old went to the Dominican Republic to decrease the size of her implant.
"It was a terrible experience. I went to the recovery house, I was very sick," Judy told doctors. "I returned to the United States, I went immediately to the hospital because I had a fever."
However, Judy faced much more than a fever. Judy not only suffered wounds in her incisions, but her implant fell from the breast and fell into the hand of the medical assistant of a plastic surgeon.
"I was hysterical. It's like, & # 39; I've never seen this before & # 39;" Judy continued.
"Me neither," Dr. Dubrow replied.
To make matters worse, Judy's other implant also fell on the day of her corrective surgery. When consulting with his doctor in the United States, Judy learned that "he had contracted two antibiotic-resistant bacteria."
Therefore, Judy required VAC therapy for wounds and a two-week hospital stay.
While the procedure killed the bacteria, it was left with the disorder in the chest. Without even looking at her breasts, Dr. Dubrow knew what went wrong in his second surgery.
"Do you know what the problem is? That second surgeon in the Dominican Republic cut off the blood supply to the breast tissue." Heather Dubrowthe husband explained. "Little by little he began to die and basically became a zombie breast."
In the exam room, Dubrow saw firsthand that Judy no longer had the lowest breasts. This complicates things as it made its natural fold extremely close to its areola.
"The fact that Judy no longer has a lower pole makes it really difficult to conceptually imagine how to turn her into a normal breast," Dubrow said in a confessional.
Although Judy's breast tissue was not "friendly,quot; with implants, Dubrow agreed to take over the case of the Rhode Island resident. To give Judy normal looking breasts, Dubrow decided to perform corrective surgery without implants.
"My first move with Judy today is to try to give it a good shape without using implants. If I can't get a good shape, then I will have to resort to implants," the surgeon told Botched camera. "But, I really don't want to. Because, if you don't have breast implants, you can't have a breast implant complication."
After working some medical magic, Dubrow was able to revive Judy's zombie breasts.
"Thanks to Dr. Dubrow, my scars disappeared and now I have two full breasts, full of life and without implants," Judy said after surgery.
