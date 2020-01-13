Can Dr. Terry Dubrow revive the zombie tits of Judy, a new patient?

You can't deny that Judy He has had a nightmare experience in plastic surgery.

The brand new Monday Botched, the mother of four children turned to doctors Terry Dubrow Y Paul Nassif after his mommy makeover abroad became a massacre. According to the new patient, she went to Colombia for the first time to have "a tummy tuck, a BBL and a breast augmentation."

However, two and a half years after the initial surgery, Judy was not happy with her heavy implants. Therefore, the now 37 year old went to the Dominican Republic to decrease the size of her implant.

"It was a terrible experience. I went to the recovery house, I was very sick," Judy told doctors. "I returned to the United States, I went immediately to the hospital because I had a fever."

However, Judy faced much more than a fever. Judy not only suffered wounds in her incisions, but her implant fell from the breast and fell into the hand of the medical assistant of a plastic surgeon.