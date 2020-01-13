Camila Cabello recalls the memories she made of her debut album on her second anniversary

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

By sharing a montage of the highlights of his career of his last two years in social networks, the creator of successes of & # 39; La Habana & # 39; admit that & # 39; watching these videos has left her speechless and nostalgic & # 39 ;.

Camila Cabello He went to Twitter to share a montage of the best moments of the last two years when he celebrated the second anniversary of his debut album, "Camilla."

First Fifth Harmony The member launched her solo career with her 2017 hit "La Habana" and, reflecting on two years since she separated from "The X factor (USA)"Group, she shared a thoughtful post with fans online.

"Today is the second anniversary of my first album … these clips range from the last memory I made of this album to the first," he wrote, along with a clip of images of several memorable moments of his career.

"It's crazy to look at the girl in these videos, watch these performances and remember how I felt in those moments. I remember being so scared in that first video but fighting over the knee, hands and voice shaking with everything I had. these videos have left me speechless and nostalgic in the best way, "he added. "I will never forget these memories while I live."

On a separate note, Senorita's hit singer honored fans for staying with her in the ups and downs of her career, including her first Lollapalooza performance where "she thought nobody would know me," and "the Grammys' performance in La Havana and with my father and sister on stage with me. "

I will never forget how grateful I am that you have literally made my dreams come true, "he concluded." I've wanted to do this since I can remember, and you've taken me on the wildest journey of my life. ".

<br />

The star released her second album, "Romance", in December (2019).