Cameron Smith pays tribute to those affected by forest fires after winning | Golf news

Cameron Smith reflects on a winning start for 2020 with the play-off victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Cameron Smith paid tribute to those affected by the wildfires in Australia after recording their second victory at the PGA Tour at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Smith overturned a three-stroke deficit on the last day to join Brendan Steele in a tiebreaker, where he defeated the American in the first extra hole to secure a first victory on the PGA Tour since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2017.

The Australian pledged to donate $ 500 for each little bird and $ 1,000 for each eagle made during the event in Honolulu to the aid effort, with Smith, whose uncle saw his house destroyed by the fires, pleased to be able to offer his support.

Smith's birdies during the week raised $ 10,500

"That (victory) has been one that I wanted to score for a long time," said Smith. "I've been here four or five years, and saying that I finally won an event is pretty good."

"It has been an Australian week. Wade (Ormsby) won in Asia, I won here. I just hope that brings some joy to some people who are going through difficult times."

At least 27 people have died as a result of forest fires.

"I just wanted to make little birds. It was difficult the first three days to make little birds and I managed to get a few. Every little bird putt I had wanted to say a little more."

"Instead of wanting to do it, I almost felt I had to do it. I've always been pretty good at not giving up. I've never felt the need to mentally review in any way."

"I started bogey, triple-bogey (Thursday) and then I ended that day even on par and progressed from there. Basically, it was a great fight all week."

The six Australian players in the field made financial commitments to the cause, while the International Team of the Presidents Cup announced a donation of $ 125,000 for relief efforts.