British police said be careful with extremists, such as climate activists

Extinction Rebellion has made many demonstrations around the world, challenging the prohibitions of protesting in central London and elsewhere, and disturbing countless travelers, business owners, customers and, yes, policemen. But he advocates nonviolent civil disobedience, not terrorism, trying, In his own words, "stop mass extinction and minimize the risk of social collapse."

The 12-page booklet on extremism was produced by an arm of the Police Against Terrorism, a national alliance of police forces, which covers the southeast of England, the region that includes London. The Guardian brought it to light on Friday and has since been recalled, The Guardian reported Sunday.

The booklet states that its purpose is to help "recognize when youth or adults may be vulnerable to extreme or violent ideologies,quot;, if a person is "vulnerable to extremism,quot; and if that person should be referred to the government's prevention program, which Try to prevent people from being "dragged into terrorism."

For each group or movement that it identified, the document asked "Why are they a threat?" For the extinction rebellion, he replied: "An anti-establishment philosophy that seeks to change the system underlies its activism; the group attracts children and adults of school age to their events who probably do not realize this. Although not violent against people, the campaign encourages other activities that violate the law. "

He adds: "While the concern about climate change is not in itself extreme, activists can encourage vulnerable people to engage in acts of violence or commit themselves."