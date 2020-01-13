British police said be careful with extremists, such as climate activists

LONDON – Be alert, the British anti-terrorist police warned, that young people be radicalized by extremists such as neo-Nazis, militant Islamists, Satanists, white supremacists and climate change activists.
The anti-terrorist police changed course shortly after it was revealed that they had published a booklet that grouped the Rebellion of Extinction group, not to mention animal rights activists, along with terrorist organizations, retracting the document. But on Monday, a senior government official refused to find fault with him.
"Everything has to be based on terms of risk to the public, security risks, security threats, and that is based on information from the police and intelligence that we all receive," said Priti Patel, the secretary of the household, in a interview with Radio LBC.
"That's the right thing," said Patel, one of the cabinet members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "You develop your surveillance approach accordingly."
Extinction Rebellion has made many demonstrations around the world, challenging the prohibitions of protesting in central London and elsewhere, and disturbing countless travelers, business owners, customers and, yes, policemen. But he advocates nonviolent civil disobedience, not terrorism, trying, In his own words, "stop mass extinction and minimize the risk of social collapse."
The 12-page booklet on extremism was produced by an arm of the Police Against Terrorism, a national alliance of police forces, which covers the southeast of England, the region that includes London. The Guardian brought it to light on Friday and has since been recalled, The Guardian reported Sunday.
The booklet states that its purpose is to help "recognize when youth or adults may be vulnerable to extreme or violent ideologies,quot;, if a person is "vulnerable to extremism,quot; and if that person should be referred to the government's prevention program, which Try to prevent people from being "dragged into terrorism."
For each group or movement that it identified, the document asked "Why are they a threat?" For the extinction rebellion, he replied: "An anti-establishment philosophy that seeks to change the system underlies its activism; the group attracts children and adults of school age to their events who probably do not realize this. Although not violent against people, the campaign encourages other activities that violate the law. "
He adds: "While the concern about climate change is not in itself extreme, activists can encourage vulnerable people to engage in acts of violence or commit themselves."
It is not clear what that means. The extinction rebellion advocates civil disobedience, leading to arrests for interruption, not for destruction.
Last April, some of its members undressed in the gallery of visitors to Parliament and they glued their bare backs to the bulletproof glass that separated them from the surprised legislators.
Eight activists affiliated with the group were arrested in October on suspicion of clogging the trains after they suspended some underground lines in London by sticking to the trains or walking on top of them, enraging the morning travelers.
The subway action was one of many during a two-week streak of protests by the organization in London that saw more than 1,400 activists arrested for, among other actions, closing roads and bridges around Parliament.
The London Metropolitan Police was heavily criticized after announcing the ban on protests by the organization in the center of the capital, which the Rebellion of Extinction later challenged.
"After nine days of interruption, we felt that it was completely proportional and reasonable to impose this condition due to the cumulative impact of these protests, ”Deputy Deputy Commissioner Laurence Taylor said in a statement in October.
The anti-terrorist police guide included a variety of white power groups, "extreme Satanism,quot; and Al Muhajiroun, "a banned terrorist group that seeks the establishment of an Islamic State and Islamic law in the United Kingdom." In addition to Rebellion Extinction, it lists "extremism of animal rights." , "Warning of people watching videos of,quot; animal liberation ", and who strongly oppose wearing skins, hunting foxes and eating meat. The guide said that,quot; activists can encourage vulnerable people to engage in acts of violence or commit such acts themselves. "
But there was less reaction to that part of the booklet than to the inclusion of Extinction Rebellion, which was received with outrage and disbelief.
"How dare they?" Rebellion of extinction He said in a statement. "Wouldn't it be nice if they focused on real extremists, fossil fuel companies and those who make their offer."
Rob Cooper, former chief police superintendent in Devon and Cornwall counties, said in a statement that he found it "amazing that police in the south-east of England considered the Rebellion of Extinction as an extremist group."
Kath Barnes, director of the Southeast Terror Police, who published the document, quickly rejected it. "We do not classify Extinction Rebellion as an extremist organization," he said in a statement. "The inclusion of Extinction Rebellion in this document was a misjudgment and as a result we will review all the contents."
The document also included the extremism of animal rights as a threat, saying that while the concern for animal welfare "is not in itself extreme," activists could commit or encourage acts of violence that are increasingly They target a younger and health-conscious audience for their recruitment. "
Neither the police nor the Interior Ministry responded to requests for comment on Monday.