The British government secretly financed Reuters in the 1960s and 1970s at the behest of an anti-Soviet propaganda unit linked to British intelligence and concealed funding through the use of the BBC to make payments, according to declassified government documents.

The money was used to expand Reuters coverage of the Middle East and Latin America and was hidden by the increase in news subscription payments to the BBC's Reuters.

"We are now in a position to conclude an agreement that provides discrete support from the Government for Reuter services in the Middle East and Latin America," according to a document drafted from the 1969 British government marked "Secret,quot; and titled "Reuters Financing by HMG. "

"HMG's interests should be well covered by the new agreement," said the document, which was declassified last year. HMG means Government of His Majesty.

The degree of influence, if any, that the government could exert on the Reuters news in exchange for money is not clear in the documents, which detail a secret 1969 British government financing agreement for Reuters.

However, the documents illustrate the level of participation the government once had in Reuters affairs and the explicit agreement to hide the financing.

Earlier on Monday, the BBC published a story about government funding.

"Many news organizations received some kind of state subsidy after World War II," said David Crundwell, a Reuters spokesman.

"But the agreement in 1969 did not conform to our Trust Principles and we would not do it today," Crundwell said, referring to the Reuters Trust Principles, designed to preserve the integrity, independence and freedom of prejudices of the news agency.

Reuters news gathering activities are supervised by the Founders Share Company, which was created in 1984 to defend the Trust Principles. The principles stipulate that no interest, group or faction should dominate Reuters.

While Reuters sells news to a wide range of clients, including governments, no government exercises control over how or what Reuters produces, Crundwell said.

A BBC spokeswoman said: "The BBC statute guarantees editorial independence regardless of whether the funds come from the UK government, license fee or commercial sources."

A spokeswoman for the British government declined to comment.

The documents show that the Information Research Department (IRD), a British anti-Soviet propaganda unit with close ties to British intelligence, led the negotiations with Reuters.

The financing of the British government of Reuters in the sixties and seventies was revealed in an authorized history in 1992 of the news agency "The Power of News: The History of Reuters,quot;.

In 1969, Reuters needed money to further expand in the Middle East and Western powers like Britain wanted to strengthen their influence against the Soviet Union by expanding news services around the world, according to the documents.

The secret financing of the Reuters government, as stated in the documents, amounted to 245,000 pounds ($ 317,838 at the current exchange rate) per year before 1969, but then fell to 100,000 pounds per year in 1969-1970 and nothing in 1972-1973.

"The new relationship established with Reuters in the Middle East and Latin America can lead to valuable goodwill and cooperation with the Agency on a global scale," said John Peck, former IRD chief, in the documents.

The documents said that Reuters "could and would provide,quot; what the government needed, although government officials admitted that Reuters did not want to appear to be making decisions at the behest of the British government.

Reuters, founded in London in 1851 and now owned by Thomson Reuters, based in Toronto, is one of the largest news organizations in the world.