Brielle Biermann responds to Troll claiming that he is causing stepfather Kroy to break up with a luxurious lifestyle

%MINIFYHTML7c9beccf46a33488c33e7e5bc2debbff9% %MINIFYHTML7c9beccf46a33488c33e7e5bc2debbff10%

Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter tells everyone she has been financially independent since she was 17 after an enemy called her for photos of her posing at The West Hollywood EDITION hotel.

Up News Info –

Some people simply cannot afford to see others enjoying a luxurious lifestyle. Brielle Biermann, who has been following in her mother's footsteps Kim Zolciak-Biermann to flaunt everything on social networks, has recently faced an accusation that he is spending his stepfather Kroy BiermannIt is money in luxurious things.

The bitter comment came after the 22-year-old posted on Instagram several photos of her posing at The West Hollywood EDITION hotel on Saturday, January 11. She captioned the photos, "Isn't the view amazing?"

<br />

%MINIFYHTML7c9beccf46a33488c33e7e5bc2debbff11% %MINIFYHTML7c9beccf46a33488c33e7e5bc2debbff12%

One user commented on the post: "Spend kroy [money]. It will go bankrupt taking care of you." But Brielle responded quickly to that enemy, writing, "He cut me at 17 but that's fine."

But another person was not easily convinced and asked: "If you cut yourself at age 17, where do you get your money? What job?" An obvious fan of the "Do not be late …"Star, someone explained that blonde beauty has been making a lot of money with her appearance on the reality show and several endorsements.

"I guess you didn't watch the episode in which Kim told his brother that Brielle was already making 6 figures due to social networks, etc. It is also known that Kim earns more [money]. Jealous?" Another fan pointed out.

Some others have also come in defense of Brielle, writing to the original troll, "and even if he did, what concern do you have?" Another supported the young socialite: "Tell them that you are a beautiful lady! Your own money, your own world and ALL YOUR OWN OPTIONS! No man needs it! Or his money !!!"

In May 2019, Brielle revealed that she had moved to her first apartment in the heart of the Tony Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. The two-room pad features floor-to-ceiling windows, a marble bathroom and an incredible view of the room.