Breaking Jimmy Graham's controversy in the Packers' victory over the Seahawks

The Packers escaped with another controversial victory in the NFL playoffs Sunday night when they defeated the Seahawks 28-23 in the divisional round.

In 2014, the phrase was "Dez caught him,quot;, but in 2020, the phrase is "Jimmy Graham was short,quot;. This is the result of a questionable decision by officials about a critical move on the third attempt that came out of the two minute warning.

Here is the scenario: it was third and 9 on the 45-yard line in Seattle. The Seahawks had a waiting time and lost by five points. A stop would probably force Green Bay to kick the ball with approximately 1:48 remaining.

Instead, Seattle gave Graham a catch, who was approached with the ball right at the first marker down. It seemed that Graham was clearly low, but that is because Fox's first yellow computer-generated marker for the television audience was misplaced.

The first yellow line on television

"Jimmy Graham was clearly short." Only for. The yellow line is and always has been unofficial. And in this case, the yellow line wasn't even close. pic.twitter.com/3Vc9Nw4SBn – Packers Stuff (@Packers_Stuff) January 13, 2020

Many people, including me, thought that the work was short in the initial view because it was clearly addressed before the yellow line in the repetition. But a closer inspection of the play shows that the yellow line was quite inaccurate, and was placed slightly ahead of the first real marker down.

Video evidence of the capture of Jimmy Graham

This is the main repetition of Graham's capture.

It's a difficult angle, and there's not much you can take away. He could have the first one, it could be a few centimeters short. But another angle of the work shows what happened with a little more clarity.

Graham's legs turn in the air, with a landing on the Seahawks defender who tackles him. This means that it is not down until the front of your body lands, and that is more or less right on the first marker down. It almost lands right on the yellow line, which we have already noticed that the first descending marker passed.

Even if Graham were low, this would have led to a quarter-inch play for Green Bay. A QB sneaking through the middle would probably have sealed the game one play later.

What did Pete Carroll and Aaron Rodgers say about the catch?

Even with the first yellow marker wrong, the play was close. Several Seahawks players felt it was short, as was coach Pete Carroll.

"My boys told me it was short, you know?" Carroll said after the game. "It seemed short and if they had called it short, then it would have been short. It's the same last week: you rated them, you let them dial. They wouldn't cancel that. I'm going back to the Niners game, I guess. That's how it works."

When Aaron Rodgers was asked about this after the game, he said he really couldn't see a clear angle of the game when he was on the field. But the Packers' QB added: "They stained us in the first quarter, so I hoped they wouldn't stain us again."

Rodgers is likely to refer to the loose ball of the Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister. Officials ruled in the replay that he lost the ball, but there was no clear recovery, so the play was a first attempt instead of a rotation.

Is it worth being upset about this?

Do not.

Seahawks fans will probably declare "Jimmy Graham was short!" In the years to come, just as Cowboys fans have said "Dez caught it!" But this play is much less controversial than Bryant's failure to capture. It seemed that Graham picked up the first one, but even if he didn't, the stage made it extremely difficult for Seattle to win, anyway.

Also, this play is not the reason why Seattle lost the game. There were many other opportunities for victory, such as not being down 28-10 in the second half.