Boston Bruins Zdeno Chara becomes the sixth skater to play 1,000 games for the franchise

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara made history on the team on Monday when he took the ice for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Chara became the sixth player in franchise history to play 1,000 games for Boston, after Ray Bourque (1,518 games), Johnny Bucyk (1,436), the current Patrice Bergeron center (1,065), the current general manager and former defender Don Sweeney (1,052) Wayne Cashman (1,027).

The veteran blueliner joined the Bruins before the 2006-07 season and immediately became the 18th club captain at the start of a reconstruction that made Boston one of the most successful NHL franchises in the 2010s. Chara has been a model of consistency and success for the team in his 14 seasons there, specializing as the best defender and penalty killer even in the twilight of his career. Along the way, Chara won the Norris Trophy as the best defender in the league in 2008-09, led the Bruins to a victory in the Stanley Cup in 2011 and made two more trips to the final in 2013 and 2019.

Chara played eight seasons divided between the organizations of the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators before joining Boston; Earlier this year, he became the sixth defense in league history to play 1,500 games.

"It's a great privilege and obviously a tremendous honor," Chara told NHL.com on Monday. "I have been very lucky to play with many great players and have excellent coaches. Obviously, this is something I will always remember and appreciate. (There are) so many people to whom I am very, very grateful … Obviously, I do not see that very often, players who remain in an organization for so long can play so many games. (I am) very fortunate to have been able to keep this franchise. "

Chara's 1,530 career games put him in 18th place of all time among the skaters of the NHL. If he plays in the remaining 35 Boston games this season, he will go on to Nicklas Lidstrom to take 13th place in the all-time list of games played.

The Bruins head coach described Chara as "like a second coach on the ice,quot; before Monday's game in Philadelphia.

"He sends the same message as us in terms of how to play the right way," Cassidy told NHL.com. "He loves the game, he loves to practice … In the gym, I think the boys realize how hard he works to stay in the best conditions for a boy who has achieved so much. He is never satisfied with that part. Always he wants to stay on top of his game in terms of that physical conditioning. "