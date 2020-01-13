Border officials seek to evict defending vultures from the Texas radio tower

Some 300 vultures that vomit and defecate have made a United States Customs and Border Protection radio tower in southern Texas their home, covering the tower and the buildings beneath it with potentially dangerous feces as border officials besieged try to stop the deteriorated situation.

In a notice on Thursday, the agency said it was seeking advice on how to place some type of net in the 320-foot tower in Kingsville to prevent vultures from perching and nesting on their "railings, walkways, stands and rails and conduit through everywhere ".

"Excrements mixed with urine are on all these surfaces and throughout the interior of the tower where workers are in contact with it, as well as in the areas below," the agency said. "Since the presence of birds attracts more birds, this rural tower will be a frequent and constant target for vultures."

The agency said it expected to have the network system, which would cut off bird access, in August, "before the natural rest period of heavy vultures during the fall months."