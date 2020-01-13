Border officials seek to evict defending vultures from the Texas radio tower

Some 300 vultures that vomit and defecate have made a United States Customs and Border Protection radio tower in southern Texas their home, covering the tower and the buildings beneath it with potentially dangerous feces as border officials besieged try to stop the deteriorated situation.
In a notice on Thursday, the agency said it was seeking advice on how to place some type of net in the 320-foot tower in Kingsville to prevent vultures from perching and nesting on their "railings, walkways, stands and rails and conduit through everywhere ".
"Excrements mixed with urine are on all these surfaces and throughout the interior of the tower where workers are in contact with it, as well as in the areas below," the agency said. "Since the presence of birds attracts more birds, this rural tower will be a frequent and constant target for vultures."
The agency said it expected to have the network system, which would cut off bird access, in August, "before the natural rest period of heavy vultures during the fall months."
The Customs and Border Protection Service said it could not immediately answer questions about the issue on Sunday. A person who answered the phone at the agency station in Kingsville, a rural town of nearly 26,000 people about 150 miles southeast of San Antonio, declined to comment.
The agency said in a statement to the Quartz news website: which he informed in the notice on Friday, that the vultures defecate and vomit in the buildings below and that "there are anecdotes about birds that throw prey from a height of 300 feet, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for those involved."
It was not immediately clear if the vultures were affecting the functions of the radio tower.
Turkey and black vultures are common throughout the United States and can often be seen sliding in lazy circles in the sky. In recent decades, its population has increased, according to the United States Wildlife Services. They have few natural predators.
Both species have mostly black bodies with wrinkles, bald heads and sharp beaks. They have wings of five to six feet and weigh about four pounds. They largely look for food and have acidic stomach fluids and corrosive urine. His droppings stink of ammonia.
Scientists emphasize that vultures play It is a key role in the ecosystem, cleaning the bodies and controlling diseases, but many people consider birds to be a nuisance. Hordes of perched vultures have descended on homes, city parks and even churches.
They rip the windows to caulk the buildings, scratch the paint on the cars and tear the covers of the boat seats, said Wildlife Services. Stool and vomit in electric transmission towers can cause power failures. Water sources contaminated with vulture droppings pose health risks.
Vultures are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Law and cannot be killed without special permission.
Companies offer a variety of products to keep vultures away, including metal spikes, "effigies,quot; of vultures that resemble dead birds that could deter others from perching, and devices that give birds an electric shock when They land
The network system looked like it would be a particularly expensive way to deal with vultures, said Russell Adams, owner of a company called Bird Deterrent Technologies.
He says that vultures are particularly attracted to communications towers, such as Kingsville's, where they can land easily and where they can land with relative safety.
"That is a very typical chicken coop site," he said. "It is simply in a communication tower of critical importance in which these birds cannot be allowed to stay."
He said sleeping vultures could alter and damage the antennae. Bacteria in the stool can be a danger to the health of workers, he said.
"Not only do they fall all over the tower, but for themselves," he said. "They are constantly competing to be on top of the tower, so they are not tired all night."
He said he had seen towers with up to 500 sleeping vultures.
Carole Geddes, who has lived in Kingsville for 37 years, said he first noticed the vultures in the radio tower five or six years ago. She said their numbers had increased. It has become "the most incredible phenomenon you'll ever witness in your entire life," he said.
Ms. Geddes, who until last year was president of the Kingsville Music Club, which has a building across the street from the tower, said the vultures caused no problems for passersby.
During the day, most of the vultures fly and only between 20 and 30 remain. At night, they return two by three.
She said the tower used to attract other birds.
"Now everyone is expelled," he said. "It's the vultures, it belongs to them. That's their house."