Billie Eilish supposedly records the James Bond song for the new movie & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39;

Instagram

It is rumored that the creator of hits & # 39; Bury a Friend & # 39; follow in the footsteps of Alicia Keys, Adele and Sam Smith to perform the main song of the next installment of 007.

Up News Info –

Billie eilish it is reported that he will become the youngest artist to record a James bond subject, after being apparently captured by the bosses to write the main song of "No time to die".

The news was first reported by the reputed Bond blog MI6-HQ, who wrote: "MI6 understands that American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the main song of James Bond's 25th movie No Time To Die."

If true, the honor would be the last addition to Billie's 18-year-old resume, and she would follow in the footsteps of Sam smith, AdeleY Shirley bassey singing the melody

While Bond bosses have not yet commented on the report, fans have already been reacting positively to social media rumors.

"It will be amazing to hear Billie Eilish doing the theme song No Time To Die and I think Billie could play a cracked Bond song," one wrote, while another added: "I hope Billie Eilish * is * doing the new Bond song. partly because it could be really good, partly because the explosive heads of the boring guys will do great entertainment in their own right. "

Marks "There is no time to die" Daniel CraigThe final exit as British spy 007, and will be released on April 2, 2020.