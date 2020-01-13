Batman's Zoe Kravitz teases Catwoman's very attractive costume

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Zoë KravitzHe is preparing for the role of a lifetime.
the Big little lies star made his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show On Monday, and during the interview, the star shared all her upcoming projects. The most exciting thing about the group is the next bat Man film in which he plays the iconic Catwoman together Robert PattinsonIt's Batman (The movie also stars Colin Farrell like penguin Paul Dano like Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.)
Of course, one of the first things people think about when they think of Catwoman (and any comic character, really) is the costume. Kravitz revealed to Ellen Degeneres that she has been training as never before to be in full physical form for the "very physical,quot; movie and her Catwoman costume.
When asked if the accessories for the infamous suit had begun, Kravitz confirmed that they were already in the process.
As he explained, "We've had many. It's going really well."
She went on to say that her workouts for the role have been exhausting. "It's very exciting," the High Fidelity said the star. "And I've also been training a lot, which has been excellent and hard."
When DeGeneres intervened, "I bet it's very physical."
"Very physical," Kravitz continued. "I come home limping every day. It's really pathetic."
As a result, Kravitz was recently able to spend time with another woman who has put on the iconic Catwoman costume: Michelle Pfeiffer.
Bringing the 2020 golden balloons, the newly married actress revealed to the host that she was sitting with Big little lies Writer David E. Kelley, who is married to Pfeiffer.
As she shared, "I was actually sitting in the Balloons with David Kelley, because he writes our show, and Michelle Pfeiffer and I were bowing to the queen. And now I'm a little nervous to be in his presence."
Honestly, who can blame her? Fortunately for fans of the beloved comic franchise, Kravitz revealed to DeGeneres that he will go to London to start filming the newest bat Man This week's delivery. It won't be long before the world sees what Kravitz, and his long-awaited cat costume, have in store.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.