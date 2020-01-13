Batman's Zoe Kravitz teases Catwoman's very attractive costume

Zoë KravitzHe is preparing for the role of a lifetime.

the Big little lies star made his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show On Monday, and during the interview, the star shared all her upcoming projects. The most exciting thing about the group is the next bat Man film in which he plays the iconic Catwoman together Robert PattinsonIt's Batman (The movie also stars Colin Farrell like penguin Paul Dano like Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.)

Of course, one of the first things people think about when they think of Catwoman (and any comic character, really) is the costume. Kravitz revealed to Ellen Degeneres that she has been training as never before to be in full physical form for the "very physical,quot; movie and her Catwoman costume.

When asked if the accessories for the infamous suit had begun, Kravitz confirmed that they were already in the process.

As he explained, "We've had many. It's going really well."