Barack Obama, Florence Pugh and more react to the Oscar nominations 2020

It's almost time for Oscars 2020!
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for this year's awards ceremony on Monday. John cho Y Issa Rae announced some of the contestants.
jester He led the nominations with a total of 11 assents; Nevertheless, Once upon a time … in Hollywood, the Irish Y 1917 closely followed with 10 nominations each.
Needless to say, many of the nominees were delighted with the recognition.
"Receive two Oscar nominations for a film that pays tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news go beyond what he could have ever imagined. " Cynthia Erivo, who received a nomination in the category of Best Actress in a lead role for her role in Harriet, he said through a statement. "This is more than a dream come true. When I had the opportunity to play this amazing woman, I was truly honored that Kasi and our producers thought it convenient to play the role; they asked me to co-write and perform the song for the movie. it was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I'm still overwhelmed with thanks today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song & # 39; Stand Up & # 39; ".
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes the trophy home. The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9.
Glen Wilson / Focus Features
Cynthia Erivo
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images
Martin Scorsese
"I am honored that our work in the Irish He has been honored by the Academy with these nominations, "said the nominee for Best Director through a statement." We put all of us in this image, a true work of love, and being recognized in this way means a lot to all of us. "
Claire Folger
Jamie Lee Curtis
"And the nominees of @OSCAR are in … @knivesout @riancjohnson BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN !!!" The actress wrote through Instagram.
Wilson Webb
Florence Pugh
"Before the moment … the exact moment # nominated # foraf – Kingoscar !!!!!!", wrote the nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role on Instagram along with parallel photos of the previous and subsequent moments.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Champagne Collet
Rian johnson
"That is an infernal list of writers, very honest and proud to live up to them. Love and gratitude to my fellow writers in
@The academy. Mainly, although this sums up my reaction, "the nominee for Best Original Screenplay tweeted along with a surprised GIF.
Theo Wargo / WireImage
Barack Obama
"Oscar nominations came out today and I'm glad to see American factoryI nod to the best documentary, "the former president wrote on Instagram." I like this movie because of its honest and nuanced description of the way in which a changing global economy develops in real life. It offers a window to people as they really are and is the kind of story we don't see often enough. This is exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve through Higher Ground. Congratulations to the amazing filmmakers. Julia Reichert Y Steven Bognar, and the whole team!
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Chrissy Metz
"Congratulations, @warren_diane for your 11th Oscar nomination for best song!" The star This Is Us wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, @devonfranklin for joining us and making dreams come true! And a big thank you to @theacademy for this incredible honor! @Breakthroughmovie #imstandingwithyou."
