Barack Obama, Florence Pugh and more react to the Oscar nominations 2020

It's almost time for Oscars 2020!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for this year's awards ceremony on Monday. John cho Y Issa Rae announced some of the contestants.

jester He led the nominations with a total of 11 assents; Nevertheless, Once upon a time … in Hollywood, the Irish Y 1917 closely followed with 10 nominations each.

Needless to say, many of the nominees were delighted with the recognition.

"Receive two Oscar nominations for a film that pays tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news go beyond what he could have ever imagined. " Cynthia Erivo, who received a nomination in the category of Best Actress in a lead role for her role in Harriet, he said through a statement. "This is more than a dream come true. When I had the opportunity to play this amazing woman, I was truly honored that Kasi and our producers thought it convenient to play the role; they asked me to co-write and perform the song for the movie. it was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I'm still overwhelmed with thanks today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song & # 39; Stand Up & # 39; ".

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes the trophy home. The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9.