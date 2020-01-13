Bangladesh arrests Sufi singer under internet law after protests | Bangladesh News

A prominent Sufi folk singer from Bangladesh was arrested under a controversial internet law that, according to critics, is used to suppress freedom of expression after alleged anti-Islam comments triggered protests, police said.

Shariat Sarker, 40, was arrested under the Digital Security Law for "damaging the religious feeling of Muslims,quot; In the city of Mirzapur on Saturday, local police chief Saidur Rahman told Al Jazeera on Monday.

An Islamic scholar filed a case against Sarker for comments made at a show in December, Rahman said, adding that a local court on Sunday detained him in custody for three days.

"We arrested him after the Islamic cleric Maulana Faridul Islam presented a case against him," Rahman said.

Last week, hundreds of people protested in the cities of Mymensingh and Mirzapur to demand the arrest of the singer.

Rahman said a 59-minute video of the program uploaded to YouTube has also been removed.

Sarker could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty in the trial.

Journalists and human rights activists say that the Digital Security Law passed in 2018 is a serious threat to freedom of expression in the nation of 168 million people.

Under the Law, anyone can face a life imprisonment for "propaganda,quot; against the nation and up to 10 years for digital content that "harms religious feelings,quot; or "creates disturbances."

In May of last year, the poet Henry Swapan was arrested in the southern city of Barishal under the Law for hurting religious feelings. He was later granted bail.

Odhikar, a human rights group, reported at least 29 arrests last year under strict law.

The artists express concern

Sarker is well known among the tens of millions of Sufi followers in rural Bangladesh.

Nikhil Das, president of the Charan Cultural Center, a platform for popular singers in Bangladesh, demanded the unconditional release of Sarkar.

"He just said that (the) Koran did not forbid the practice of music," said Das Al Jazeera, adding that the singer was the goal of being vowel against the use of religion as a political tool.

"We, the popular singers, want our freedom to exercise our cultural practices. Sarkar's arrest has created fear among us," Das said.

Music expert Saymon Zakaria said that folk singers regularly take liberties by interpreting Islamic legends in a way that may not reflect the official version.

"There should be no literal interpretations of what is said during a performance. Popular singers should have freedom of expression," said Zakaria.

Despite occupying a prominent place in the history of Bangladesh, more than a dozen Sufi leaders and followers have been killed in recent years by Islamist groups that consider them heretics.

Additional reports by Faisal Mahmud in Dhaka, Bangladesh