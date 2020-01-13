Baby Mama: Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys & # 39; abused & # 39 ;!

Swizz Beats' baby's mother, Jahna Sebastian, is making some extraordinary claims. She went to Instagram this morning to say that Swizz and Alicia have been "threatening,quot; and "abusing,quot; her for 10 years.
Jahna and Swizz share an 11-year-old daughter, Nicole, together.
She wrote:
Due to violent threats, I am now forced to publish this. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys' husband and his fan base have been threatening me. His wife, who is supposed to be a "professional woman," is aware of this. I fear for my life and safety. I'm alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is by letting everyone know. It is the public that allowed them to belittle people in the first place.
Look:
And she continued:
It has been a long ten years of abuse, misogyny and disrespect by these two people. Scroll to see why it is so difficult to talk to them. They think that money gives them the right to despise mothers and treat them as they wish. Nicole is 11 years old, not 18. The same week she said that she was calling publicly at any time, in fact she told me never to talk to him again, to close me and send me hate. Gifs mocking the appearance, racist gifs mocking my culture. This is how women in this family are treated. Also his wife's "pro women,quot; engineer Ann is also attacking. I don't even know her. I will speak as I should now.
And there is more:
Just because I am a minority as a woman of color, an immigrant who was a refugee in the United Kingdom and eventually became a British citizen without any help; just because I don't have family in the UK apart from my daughter; Just because I am a single mother does not mean that I can be humiliated, intimidated, threatened or harassed. Even if it comes from a group of people. They claim to be part of the women's empowerment movement. Who in your right mind publicly threatens your child's mother on social media that way? Promoting violence against a woman, a mother of her son, is very short and not very masculine, to say the least. Its publication is also popularizing the idea of violence against the mother of the child, which is on the one hand, aggravating the public to think that it is okay to do so, in case they want to win the favor of their idol, on the other hand, it establishes a Bad example for men. He published it to millions of people publicly. Threats like this could endanger not only me, but my daughter, since she is with me walking through these streets. I have been raising my daughter alone, for the first two years without support. I have achieved everything myself.