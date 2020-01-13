Baby Mama: Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys & # 39; abused & # 39 ;!

Swizz Beats' baby's mother, Jahna Sebastian, is making some extraordinary claims. She went to Instagram this morning to say that Swizz and Alicia have been "threatening,quot; and "abusing,quot; her for 10 years.

Jahna and Swizz share an 11-year-old daughter, Nicole, together.

She wrote:

Due to violent threats, I am now forced to publish this. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys' husband and his fan base have been threatening me. His wife, who is supposed to be a "professional woman," is aware of this. I fear for my life and safety. I'm alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is by letting everyone know. It is the public that allowed them to belittle people in the first place.

