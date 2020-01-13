Baby Mama: Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys & # 39; abused & # 39 ;!

Swizz Beats' baby's mother, Jahna Sebastian, is making some extraordinary claims. She went to Instagram this morning to say that Swizz and Alicia have been "threatening,quot; and "abusing,quot; her for 10 years.

Jahna and Swizz share an 11-year-old daughter, Nicole, together.

She wrote:

Due to violent threats, I am now forced to publish this. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys' husband and his fan base have been threatening me. His wife, who is supposed to be a "professional woman," is aware of this. I fear for my life and safety. I'm alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is by letting everyone know. It is the public that allowed them to belittle people in the first place.

Look:

And she continued:

It has been a long ten years of abuse, misogyny and disrespect by these two people. Scroll to see why it is so difficult to talk to them. They think that money gives them the right to despise mothers and treat them as they wish. Nicole is 11 years old, not 18. The same week she said that she was calling publicly at any time, in fact she told me never to talk to him again, to close me and send me hate. Gifs mocking the appearance, racist gifs mocking my culture. This is how women in this family are treated. Also his wife's "pro women,quot; engineer Ann is also attacking. I don't even know her. I will speak as I should now.

And there is more: