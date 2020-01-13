Azriel Clary: "I'm not an influence hunter!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
The former alleged victim and girlfriend of R. Kelly, Azriel Clary, strongly criticized that she is an influencer and says she would have done it with or without Kelly's help.

"For everyone who says I'm an,quot; influence hunter "" please, KNOW I would have done it with or without Robert. I had momentum, ambitions and goals before Robert and I had them later. It was NOT the first celebrity I met was the FIRST to take advantage of me. Now I am smarter, "he wrote.

