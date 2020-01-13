Azriel Clary: "I'm not an influence hunter!"

The former alleged victim and girlfriend of R. Kelly, Azriel Clary, strongly criticized that she is an influencer and says she would have done it with or without Kelly's help.

"For everyone who says I'm an,quot; influence hunter "" please, KNOW I would have done it with or without Robert. I had momentum, ambitions and goals before Robert and I had them later. It was NOT the first celebrity I met was the FIRST to take advantage of me. Now I am smarter, "he wrote.

Azriel and Joycelyn Savage had a physical altercation last week and, on Friday, Alice Clary confirmed that Azriel had returned home. During the dispute, Joycelyn was moved because Azriel brought removals to the Trump Tower department that both had previously shared. Joycelyn attacked Azriel after Azriel revealed that she had slept with her when she was just a minor.

It is also reported that Azriel may be cooperating with the feds to make sure Kelly has time for her alleged crimes against minor women.