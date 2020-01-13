Ayushmann Khurrana seen with his parents at the airport

Ayushmann Khurrana is the King of Bollywood content and nobody can take it away. Ayushmann has slowly and constantly created a niche for himself in city B and the public loves him for always trying outlandish and relevant scripts. The actor is not only known for his performances, but is also loved by the audience, since he is a total family man. Ayushmann often breaks up with his family while perfectly balancing his professional and personal life. Be it family vacations or outings with Tahira Kashyap or his parents P Khurrana and Poonam Khurrana, the actor will surely spend time with his family. Today the actor was also photographed at the airport with his parents P. Khurrana and Poonam Khurrana.

Ayushmann was wearing a pair of well-fitting jeans, a sexy black T-shirt and a disc-print jacket. He completed the look with a pair of elegant sunglasses and white sneakers as he headed to the airport to admire the frenzy of the media. Check out his latest photos with his parents below.