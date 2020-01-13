Atlanta housewife Tanya responds to allegations of deception against the fiance!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Tanya Sam, the new member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, faces a crisis in their relationship. There are rumors in all social networks: that her fiance is cheating on her and that she has a great girl on her side.

Tanya went to Instagram yesterday, in an attempt to let fans know that their relationship is good. Tanya and Paul are currently on vacation together in Jamaica.

She wrote:

, , , ⁣
, "⁣

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here