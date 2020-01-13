Astros punishment for theft of signs: conclusions of the MLB investigation report and suspensions

The hammer has fallen on the Houston Astros.

Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow will not see the field, nor the office, until after the 2020 World Series has ended, as part of MLB's punishment for his role in the illegal sign-theft scandal that came out The light in this low season. .

But that's not all: the Astros will also be stripped of $ 5 million, the most allowed by the Major League Constituon, and first and second round selections in the MLB 2020 and 2021 Draft.

The MLB investigation report and its suspensions has just over nine pages and has a lot of interesting information. These are some of the main conclusions of the report:

The Astros stopped hitting the trash in 2018

The Astros repetition room, which was used to transmit signals through the central field chamber, was relocated in 2018 to be closer to the shelter, a request that was approved by MLB.

While the staff in the reproduction room continued trying to decode posters using a "live central field camera,quot;, players did not get involved in the trash strikes in 2018 and felt that using technology to steal posters became ineffective. as the year progressed.

Along with that, the report says that the Astros did not use any form of bill theft or trash strikes in the postseason of 2018 or the 2019 season.

Cora's punishment could come soon

The explicitness of the report indicates that the method of hitting the trash can that the Astros used to transmit signals to the batters was "with the exception of (Alex) Cora, driven by the player and executed by the player."

While MLB had not imposed punishment against Cora along with the Astros' punishments, their day of judgment might be coming. The MLB Investigation Department (DOI) is investigating allegations that the Red Sox had stolen posters illegally in 2018, and once that involves Cora, his punishment will be handed over.

The report indicates that because Cora was involved, and supported, both the tapping of the bin and the use of the reproduction room to decode and transmit signs, he is more guilty than the manager.

"I will refrain from determining the appropriate level of discipline for Cora until after the DOI completes its investigation of the allegations that the Red Sox participated in the theft of unacceptable electronic signs in 2018 while Cora was the manager," says Manfred at the release.

Manfred keeps a promise

After the Red Sox / Apple Watch scandal of 2017 (which will surely become a feature film, or at least a Netflix documentary), Robert Manfred made it very clear that the next team that would be trapped would be punished severely.

Specifically, I said in the memo that the General Manager and the Club Field Manager would be responsible for any violation of the rules in the future. Therefore, all Clubs were notified as of September 15, 2017 that any use of electronic equipment to steal posters would be treated more severely by my office.

Severe, in fact. After the initial report of theft of posters came out earlier in the offseason, Manfred said in an interview that he would ensure that the punishment is so severe that inappropriate behavior does not happen again:

"And when we discipline in a situation like this, we do so with the prospect of having a prophylactic effect on future behavior, so that we maintain the confidence of our fans," said Manfred.

Mission accomplished? We'll have to wait and see.

There is no discipline for Houston players.

Interestingly, it's about who it did not Being suspended is one of the most interesting points.

"I will not evaluate discipline against individual Astros players," Manfred said in the report. "I made the decision in September 2017 to hold the general manager and the field manager of a club responsible for such misconduct, and I will not depart from that decision."

The report states that Astros players individually would not be disciplined for some reasons:

Some Astros players admitted their injustice. The report says that "many of the players,quot; who were interviewed in the process admitted that they knew the scheme was wrong "because it crossed the line of what the player believed was a fair competition and / or violated the MLB rules." That seems to have earned some brownie points with the commissioner. Almost everyone knew it. The researchers discovered that "practically all of the Astros players had some participation or knowledge of the scheme, and I am not in a position based on the research record to determine with any certainty each player who should be held accountable, or his relative degree of guilt. " Many of those players play elsewhere now. The report considers that it would be difficult to suspend players and that it would not be practical to do so, considering that a good number of respondents now play for other teams.

This means that Carlos Beltrán, who was a Houston player in 2017 and is now the manager of the Mets, looks like he will escape a suspension here.

Ignorance is not an excuse

Jeff Luhnow does not spend any time in a canoe during the game. So why suspend it for a season?

Well, similar to the "lack of institutional control,quot; of the NCAA, the investigation found that Luhnow had knowledge of the scheme, but decided not to address it properly.

"It is the job of the General Manager to be aware of the activities of his staff and players, and ensure that those activities comply with the standards of conduct established by Club property and MLB rules," says Manfred in the report.

The report states that due to the consequences of the Boston Apple Watch scandal (again, worthy of a Netflix document), the teams were aware of possible punishments that could be imposed on MLB in case a franchise was caught stealing signals illegally again. Because of this, Luhnow did not do enough to make sure the team knew the punishments, the proper guidelines, etc., which means that he won that suspension.

The same is said of manager AJ Hinch. The report says that Hinch is truly sorry for his actions, but even by destroying the monitor that the Astros players used to steal the signs, Hinch doesn't take things off easily. Manfred says that Hinch should have turned to his superiors (something like a "I tell mom!" Situation) to turn off things that steal posters. However, that was not good enough to dodge a suspension.

Manfred questions Houston's culture

One of the most surprising parts of the report was that Robert Manfred addressed the sporting theme of "culture," especially related to the Houston organization. He is careful to separate the commercial side of the franchise (with owner Jim Crane), while attributing all things from baseball to Jeff Luhnow, and is skeptical that such a strong "culture,quot; is really, well, so strong.

But although no one can dispute that Luhnow's baseball operations department is an industry leader in its analyzes, it is very clear to me that the culture of the baseball operations department, which manifests itself in the way it is treated its employees, its relations with other clubs, and its relations with the media and external stakeholders have been very problematic.

Some of those things related to culture were related to Brandon Taubman, the former assistant general manager who acted as a great jerk to the female journalists inside the Astros clubhouse. Taubman's name is mentioned several times in the report, but mainly for that incident, and he won't be able to smell a major league field in 2020. The report also includes that, like Hinch and Luhnow, Taubman is a violation away. Be permanently kicked out of the game.