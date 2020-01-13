Asmir Begovic: Bournemouth goalkeeper joins AC Milan on loan | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLce3a47e32024df8beaf46facca6dd9329% %MINIFYHTMLce3a47e32024df8beaf46facca6dd93210%





The current contract of Asmir Begovic in Bournemouth expires in the summer of 2021

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic joined AC Milan Series A on loan until the end of the season.

Sky sports news He said the two clubs agreed to an agreement on Saturday with the Serie A team interested in strengthening their goal options.

Begovic, who has 18 months left on his contract, had just returned to Bournemouth after spending the first half of the season on loan in Azerbaijan with FK Qarabag.

Milan has allowed Pepe Reina to join Aston Villa on loan and that put them on the market for a backup option behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

