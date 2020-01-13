Ashley Young: Inter Milan, the full side of Man Utd, is in doubt due to the Rome exchange agreement | Soccer news





Ashley Young's representatives have been in talks with Inter Milan, but a movement could now be in doubt

Ashley Young's proposal to move to San Siro may be in doubt, as Inter Milan and Rome are about to agree to an exchange agreement involving Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola, according to Sky in italy.

Rome was forced to act in the transfer market after midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo broke his Previous Crucial Ligament in the 2-1 loss to Juventus on Sunday night and set his eyes on the Inter end of the Politano to replace the 20 year old player.

Inter has been looking for a left-back and was in talks to sign the Young of Manchester United, who rejected a new one-year contract at the club with a view to signing for the Serie A club.

Inter are interested in Leonardo Spinazzola of Rome

The 34-year-old player's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this season, but it's unclear if United will allow him to leave this month.

However, Inter has now turned its attention to the Spinazzola in Rome and if an agreement is reached, Young will no longer be required.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.