Artist of the week: Justin Bieber

The fact that the Canadian superstar has been in a recess before his return does not mean that he has lost his musical touch, as evidenced by his new single & # 39; Yummy & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

First charming to the world through its simple debut "One Time", Justin Bieber Now the Prince of Pop has been nicknamed by people in the music industry. And although he has been on a break to focus on his health, it does not mean he lost contact when he returned through "Yummy." Instead, he has become stronger than ever.

Released on January 3, "Yummy" was praised for the song's R&B song, and Billboard said the song brought back "the flirtatious Bieber we've missed and we've been waiting for." Bryan Rolli of Forbes, on the other hand, called the song "victory, an inevitable success" and said "it will surely sound even better when 50,000 fans shout every night on their next tour."

The song was also good on the music charts before its debut Billboard & # 39; s Hot 100. In just three days, it reached the first forty of the airplay charts and debuted at number 13 on Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100. As fans continued to broadcast "Yummy" after its release, it was predicted that the song will probably debut within the top ten of Hot 100.

"Yummy" serves as the main single from Justin's upcoming album, which still has no title or release date. The details of the album have not yet been revealed, although Justin, who is the most subscribed artist on YouTube, has promised that his new docuseries "Seasons" will take viewers behind the scenes to showcase their process of creating new music and motivation. . for his fifth studio album.

The docuseries will premiere on January 27 on YouTube. In addition, in support of the album, Justin will embark on a tour that will begin on May 14 and will take him throughout North America in the summer.