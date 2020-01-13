Arjun Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter react to Mr. Lele's first look at Varun Dhawan

Today, Bollywood fans woke up with interesting news that Varun Dhawan will meet with his director of the Dulhania series, Shashank Khaitan, for his next project entitled Mr.Lele. This film will mark the third collaboration for Varun and Shashank after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. As soon as Varun shared the rather peculiar poster on social networks, his friends and colleagues in the industry shared his thoughts on the same. His long-time friend, the jovial Arjun Kapoor, went to social networks and responded by saying: "Natkhat Balak, all the best." While a funny Ishaan Khatter, who worked with Shashank Khaitan in Dhadak, reacted by writing: "Hehehehe looks fun. Go to Shashman!"

It is believed that Mr. Lele is a commercial artist with a comic script and a humorous plot. The movie premiere is scheduled for January 1, 2021. We are eager to see what this movie is about, given Varun's avatar on the poster.