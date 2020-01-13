Apryl Jones confirms breakup with Lil Fizz: & # 39; Our focus is on our children & # 39;

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones seemed to confirm his breakup with cast member Lil Fizz during an Out Loud appearance with Claudia Jordan.

"You know that Dreux is a great man, and his focus is on Kam, my focus is on my children, and we are where we are, and I want to leave him there," he said when asked about the state of their relationship.

But Apryl denies that she was the reason for the B2K break, despite the fact that several celebrities called her.

"That is a trial," he explained. "Those are the people who don't know, those people have the right to their opinion. The truth is the truth, and that's not the case. The group broke up before I entered the scene. It was done, there was a lot behind on stage. They were done. "

Shortly after the controversial couple became public, Omarion announced a Millennium Tour 2020, without B2K, on ​​Lil Fizz's birthday.