Apryl Jones confirms breakup with Lil Fizz: & # 39; Our focus is on our children & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones seemed to confirm his breakup with cast member Lil Fizz during an Out Loud appearance with Claudia Jordan.

"You know that Dreux is a great man, and his focus is on Kam, my focus is on my children, and we are where we are, and I want to leave him there," he said when asked about the state of their relationship.

But Apryl denies that she was the reason for the B2K break, despite the fact that several celebrities called her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here