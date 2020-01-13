Antonio Brown accuses Baby Mama of stealing while she claims that he begs her to stay

%MINIFYHTMLdafb6f25db1f4f8250995d48d855e75e9% %MINIFYHTMLdafb6f25db1f4f8250995d48d855e75e10%

The former New England Patriots open receiver recovers the car he gave to his ex-girlfriend while she shares her exchange of text messages that showed her to beg him to take him back.

Antonio Brown and her baby mom Chelsie Kyriss They kept broadcasting their dirty clothes for the world to watch while their family drama continued. In the last episode of his enmity, he asked the mother of his three children to return the car he bought.

The unemployed open receiver posted his confrontation with his baby mom on Instagram. He asked for the car key and accused her of stealing her vehicle. His children were watching his mother while he shouted, but he didn't seem to care at all.

In the video, Antonio was seen talking most of the time while she kept quiet. He even smiled and waved, which seemed to enrage him even more. The key was finally returned to him through a police officer who was there with another policeman.

After returning the car key, the athlete turned into a musician demanded that he hand over the keys to his house. "I received the keys," then he showed them proudly in his story.

In an attempt to further embarrass his ex-girlfriend, he also published a copy of his complete invoices with the full number of his credit card. "This is your life, not the mines [laughs]," he mocked his financial situation.

Meanwhile, Chelsie published screenshots of his text exchange. In one picture, he apparently begged her to stay, "U will be back here, let's get back to committing ourselves to our boys, listen to me, then I want to feel your love no more basic, I miss you."

He was furious when she ignored him. "You are so stubborn," he became enraged. "Don't come with a false attitude or a false confidence."

In another text exchange, he proposed a trio. "No, I'm too adult," she replied. "yu do yu". He replied angrily: "Shit, I tell you. You deny it."

Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss have been in an intermittent relationship for years and share three children together. His last division came after he was released by two NFL teams after accusations of sexual assault against him. He kicked out his baby mom and even slapped her with an eviction notice.

Despite declaring "no more white woman 2020", he later paraded a new white bride called Stephanie Acevedo.