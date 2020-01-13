Amy Schumer finds humor (but not her hat) after IVF egg retrieval

Through everything, Amy Schumerhas your mood

Last week, the actress shared publicly that she is being fertilized in vitro. "We are freezing my eggs and discovering what to do to give Gene a brother," the famous mother wrote on Instagram, who received her son in May 2019. Then, on Saturday, the star posted a photo of herself in a room of examination and wrote: "We hope to freeze embryos."

She noted: "I really hope this works and stays positive."

On Monday morning, Schumer announced that it was "recovery day." Fans then caught up with the I feel pretty Actress after she shared two videos later on the day of herself, apparently just after the procedure, while the anesthesia had not yet completely disappeared.

While she was clearly under the influence of procedural drugs, Schumer was funny without even trying. In a clip on her page, the star asked in amazement about a hat, if she was still wearing it and if she could wear it again while her husband Chris Fischer I could not help laughing.