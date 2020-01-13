Ammika Harris responds again in the complaint Chris Brown is not in love with her after the marriage rumors

Instagram

The mother of the singer of & # 39; No Guidance & # 39; closes an Internet troll that claims that Chris & # 39; loves her because she is the mother of baby Aeko, but he is not in love with her & # 39 ;.

Ammika Harris He has told Internet trolls to take care of their own affairs while still speculating about their relationship with Chris Brown. More recently, the new mother responded to her Instagram follower who claimed that the "Beautiful People" singer does not love her in a romantic way.

The Instagram model posted a photo of her wearing a blue and white blazer with a matching short skirt. She captioned the complement, "It's full moon."

A fan commented: "This photo would be more beautiful if I took it with Chris Brown and the baby next to Ammika." But another person said it will never happen. "Illusions but that is not the case," the enemy responded to the first commentator.

The enemy added: "He loves her because she is the mother of baby Aeko, but he is not in love with her, a big difference. They are not a happy family, since they are parents and do their best to have a healthy relationship or the best interest of Aeko. "

Realizing the enemy's comment, Ammika replied sarcastically, "I'm glad you know our business better than us." Many others have come to defend the beauty of 26 years and have also responded to the troll for making the unsubstantiated assumption.

"Did he tell you this or are you drawing conclusions like everyone else," one told the enemy. Another advised, "Damn hate won't take you anywhere, you don't know their relationship anyway. It's strange that you've even commented on that." Another said to the hater: "Do you stay with them to know all this? He keeps posting it but they still want something different."

"And what will you comment the next time you hear they got married? Clearly Chris has something for her if it should be called love, she posts it a lot on her page !!" Someone else commented. Another user was all for Ammika's response: "Yes! Tell them! A private life is a happy life! It is still beautiful and inspiring (sic). We love you."

The enemy's comment came after Chris and Ammika unleashed rumors of marriage with their matching rings. The 30-year-old singer used a pair of diamond rings in December, in a photo he published to announce Aeko's birth. Later, in an Instagram photo he published on Friday, January 10, his little mom was seen wearing several beautiful diamond rings, which resemble Chris's.

While they have not responded to the rumors of marriage, Ammika has shown her love for her son with her name written on her wrist. On Saturday, January 11, he shared on Instagram Stories a photo of the new tattoo that bears the name of his son, Aeko Catari, on his wrist. He also has a new tattoo of what appears to be Aeko's birth date, on November 2, on his ring finger.